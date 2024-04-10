PSG vs Barcelona LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

PSG vs Barcelona LIVE!

The Champions League quarter-finals take us to Paris tonight where reigning the reigning French and Spanish champions, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, meet in the first leg of their mouthwatering match-up.

Neither side has been without its issues on and off the pitch this season, yet both come into this clash on good form and with more than a superstar or two amongst their ranks. Kylian Mbappe will spearhead the PSG attack for a team which has not lost since November but is still chasing a first-ever Champions League trophy. They will be without the suspended Achraf Hakimi.

Barcelona, in Xavi’s final season as coach, are themselves unbeaten in over two months and, with LaLiga out of their grasp, can put their full effort into a European charge. Frenkie de Jong is their big question mark ahead of team news being released. Follow PSG vs Barcelona LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

PSG vs Barcelona updates

Kick-off time: 8pm BST | Parc des Princes

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSG team news: Barcola back in contention

Barcelona team news: Doubts over De Jong

Score prediction

Team news coming up

18:35 , Marc Mayo

Reports suggest Marquinhos will be the PSG right-back amid Achraf Hakimi’s suspension, with Marco Asensio getting the nod up front.

While Frenkie de Jong is also said to be on the Barcelona teamsheet.

Confirmation due shortly!

(Getty Images)

Heavy police presence in Paris tonight

18:27 , Marc Mayo

The threat of a terrorist attack from the Islamic State group has seen security ramped up around tonight’s game.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said: “The police chief, with whom I spoke very early this morning, has considerably strengthened security resources [following a] clear threat publicly mentioned by the Islamic State.”

(REUTERS)

(AP)

Rewind: PSG's revenge

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Kylian Mbappe smashed a hat-trick past Barcelona in PSG’s subsequent, and most recent, trip to the Camp Nou in the 2021 last-16.

📅 16.02.2021



The night Kylian Mbappé rocked up at Camp Nou, and went home with all the headlines 🤩



Just the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IIVEsFGUXn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 17, 2021

Rewind: La Remontada

18:15 , Marc Mayo

From four goals down in the first leg to even conceding an away goal at three up in the return, Barcelona scored twice in stoppage time for a famous 6-1 win over PSG in the last-16 seven years ago.

𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬! 😮‍💨



Relive the magic of La Remontada as Barcelona and PSG clash once more in tonight's Champions League quarter-final 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/zegM01m7YM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

Head-to-head record

18:10 , Marc Mayo

Les Parisiens’ 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in 2017 remains their joint-biggest defeat in their European history.

PSG wins: 4

Draws: 4

Barcelona wins: 4

PSG vs Barcelona | Countdown to kick-off

18:00 , Marc Mayo

We have two hours to go until this quarter-final tie gets underway.

Team news is due out anytime from now, really. Keep your eyes peeled...

(AFP via Getty Images)

PSG vs Barcelona prediction

17:49 , Marc Mayo

The French side are in flying form but have a knack of making these big European nights more difficult than they perhaps need to be.

A 1-1 draw.

How we reckon the Catalans could line up

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Injuries: Balde, Gavi, Pedri

Doubts: De Jong

Early Barcelona team news

17:32 , Marc Mayo

Frenkie De Jong could return for Barcelona but Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri are still working their way back up to full fitness.

Youngsters Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi are set to start.

Our prediction for the PSG team

17:25 , Marc Mayo

Predicted PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Injuries: Kimpembe, Mukiele

Suspensions: Hakimi

Early PSG team news

17:18 , Marc Mayo

Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are the only confirmed injury absentees for Les Parisiens, who will have Bradley Barcola back in their squad.

Mbappe will return after being rested last time out and joined by Ousmane Dembele in attack with Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in the options to join them.

Achraf Hakimi is suspended.

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona

17:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

PSG vs Barcelona LIVE!

17:00 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of PSG vs Barcelona!

Well, if last night’s quarter-final first legs were anything to go by we are in for a cracker here...

Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions and league leaders, host a Barcelona side in good form and with genuine belief they can go all the way in this year’s Champions League.

The winner of this tie will face Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, this evening’s other match which we also have covered live for you.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction as PSG and Barcelona lock horns!