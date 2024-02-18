Providence basketball beats DePaul, but coach Kim English is disappointed. Here's why

PROVIDENCE — DePaul’s upset bid lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Providence College relied on its stars for the entirety of the contest, and it was Devin Carter’s defensive stop and then 3-pointer that ended the Blue Demons' comeback attempt.

Carter lined up the trey with 12:42 left in regulation for a 10-point advantage, their largest of the game at the time, as Providence cruised from there to an 81-70 Big East triumph on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

But the Friars (17-9, 8-7), who led by 23 with 1:45 left, surrendered a 12-0 run to finish the contest and coasted at points in the first half against DePaul.

Friars forward Josh Oduro (13) shoots the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday night.

"We accomplished the mission of getting the win tonight, but that's one of the few positives,” Providence coach Kim English said. “Very disappointed in our focus and attention to detail [and] execution in the first half."

Carter tallied 31 points with 13 rebounds and Josh Oduro poured in 27 to keep Providence from falling to DePaul (3-22), who hasn’t won since late in December.

“It's just immaturity,” English said. “Eighteen threes [attempted in the first half] when you're 5-for-5 at the rim, that’s ridiculous.”

Oduro’s turnaround hook in the lane sparked a 10-3 run for the Friars in the second half, who still hadn’t received scoring from anyone other than the big man and Carter in the frame. The advantage, 44-36 with 16:21 left, never dipped below two possessions for the remainder of the contest.

Friars head coach Kim English (r) shakes hands with DePaul Blue Demons head coach Tony Stubblefield (l) after Saturday's game.

“There was moments during the game where I felt like we disrespected the game,” Oduro said. “That's not who we are as a program and we have to get back, learn from it and get better.”

Oduro found a cutting Ticket Gaines for a 48-40 lead six minutes into the frame to finally break the scoring drought. The previous non-Carter or Oduro basket, came when Rafael Castro connected on a free throw with 3:26 left in the first half. The Friars relied on Oduro and Carter’s scoring for over a nine-minute sequence that spanned the intermission.

“I thought they were great and spectacular,” English said of Carter and Oduro. “Nothing they do surprises me. We hold them to a high standard. We expect a lot from them and they answered the bell most nights.”

Oduro made one free throw following Gaines’ score before Carter dropped in the trey that sealed the win.

“I think we have a good thing going on,” Oduro said of him and Carter. “But like I said, there's a lot of ways that we need to grow defensively as a team and also we want to execute on offense. I don't think that's just other people on the team. I think that's all of us, me included.”

Jaden Henley and Elijah Fisher both posted 15-point outings for DePaul.

Final two-minute meltdown

Providence subbed Oduro out with 3:24 remaining and then Carter, who cashed in a 6-0 run to knot his season-high before exiting, for a 22-point lead.

The Blue Demons then drew a pair of fouls and turned in two 3s and got an easy basket off a turnover for a dozen straight points.

“To only win the game by 11 and them go on a 12-0 run is embarrassing and disappointing and we need to get better,” English said.

Friars guard Jayden Pierre (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Providence travels to Xavier, who beat them by 20 at home on Jan. 13, on Wednesday.

“We just need everyone else to lift up right now and be better,” English said. “There's nothing that they’re not capable of doing. It's just a maturity [thing], it's a discipline and a responsibility to be dialed in.”

DEPAUL (70): Nelson 2-9 5-7 9, Abass 1-1 0-1 2, Fisher 6-6 2-2 15, Terry 3-10 2-4 9, Henley 6-8 2-2 15, C.Carter 4-12 0-1 8, Etienne 1-5 3-4 5, Oden 1-5 0-0 3, Young 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 25-57 15-23 70. PROVIDENCE (81): Oduro 10-12 5-8 27, Barron 1-5 0-0 3, D.Carter 10-14 4-6 31, Gaines 1-8 0-0 2, Pierre 3-7 0-0 9, Floyd 1-7 0-0 2, Dual 1-6 0-0 2, Castro 1-1 3-5 5. Totals 28-60 12-19 81.

Halftime_Providence 34-30. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 5-17 (Fisher 1-1, Young 1-1, Henley 1-3, Oden 1-3, Terry 1-4, Nelson 0-1, C.Carter 0-4), Providence 13-34 (D.Carter 7-10, Pierre 3-6, Oduro 2-3, Barron 1-3, Dual 0-3, Floyd 0-4, Gaines 0-5). Rebounds_DePaul 31 (Terry 8), Providence 39 (D.Carter 13). Assists_DePaul 9 (Etienne 3), Providence 15 (D.Carter, Pierre, Floyd, Dual 3). Total Fouls_DePaul 19, Providence 21.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence men's basketball denies DePaul's upset with second-half run