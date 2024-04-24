Prospects take time to give back before NFL Draft

DETROIT (WOOD) — The day before the NFL Draft, Detroit was busy with prospects and fans, creating opportunities for kids to get a look at some of the best football players in the country.

The NFL partnered with Special Olympics Michigan and Unified Flag Football Detroit for an event near downtown Wednesday morning. Draft prospects taught athletes with different abilities the basics of flag football and then played a game with them.

All of the players agreed this was a great way to share their love of the sport in a meaningful way.

“I was just one of these kids not too long ago,” said Darius Robinson, a defensive lineman out of Missouri who grew up in Southfield in metro Detroit. “And to be able to be around professional athletes is a blessing, so yeah, it’s a surreal moment. You know, I grew up about 20, 30 minutes away from here, so it’s an awesome opportunity.”

Darius Robinson, an NFL Draft prospect who grew up in Southfield, smiles during the April 24, 2024, event in Detroit.

“Today was great,” Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said. “I think one of the things I really pride myself on is being able to inspire the younger generation and I had a chance to do that today with a lot of my other prospects here, and that was really great to get to do that.”

The prospects’ focus now turns to Thursday’s draft. It could draw upwards of 300,000 people to Detroit through Saturday.

