'Promotion was only the first part of the plan'

[BBC]

Leeds may have predicted a riot, but many Leicester fans predicted a return straight back up to the Premier League.

It has been a crazy season, but in a strange way one that was probably needed. Back in the 2007-08 season we finally lost our battle to avoid relegation and found ourselves in the third tier for the first time in our history. Three, yes three mangers did not help our cause and I am not including the two caretaker manager stints.

But relegation saw us have a major squad clear out, a new manager (Nigel Pearson), and a new philosophy around the club. The rest as they say is history. Does that sound familiar?

Our fall was quicker last season but fall we did. We had a clear-out of playing staff, brought in a new manager with a new philosophy and history has repeated itself – one step back to take two forward so to speak.

But promotion was only the first part of the plan. We may be starting from the pit lane next season but at least we are at the race. We need to establish ourselves back in the top flight before anything else.

Offer me 17th place right now and I would take it.

Oh by the way Leeds, how did that riot go?

Chris Forryan can be found at Leicester Till I Die