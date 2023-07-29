Projecting how much Nick Bosa will land on his next contract

Reports are that former Ohio State and now San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa is holding out of training camp to land a contract extension. This begs the question of what that contract will look like if the 49ers and Bosa come to an agreement.

Bosa plays a premium position that is edge rusher and he’s not only one of the very best defensive players in the NFL, but he’s still just 25 years old.

After being the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, Bosa immediately was one of the best edge rushers in football, winning the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award with a fantastic season.

He missed most of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2 but has maintained elite play in the two seasons following, including last season where he won Defensive Player of the Year after recording a league-high 18.5 sacks.

Who has the most sacks over the last two seasons? Nick Bosa 🐻 pic.twitter.com/6hBDjLhiXK — PFF (@PFF) July 21, 2023

Some other elite edge rushers who recently landed big contracts include his brother Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and T.J. Watt.

Joey Bosa’s deal was for five years $135 million with $78 million guaranteed at the signing. Garrett’s deal was for five years and included $125 million with $43.55 million guaranteed at signing. Watt’s deal was for four years for $112 million with $80 million guaranteed at signing.

It’s fair to assume that Bosa’s next contract will be somewhere in the ballpark of the deals that they landed.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger who specializes in NFL contracts and the salary cap actually projects Bosa’s deal to eclipse all of those in both total value and annual average value. In a June article, Spielberger projected Bosa to land a five-year deal worth $167.5 million.

Spotrac’s projection for Bosa wasn’t quite as high projecting him at four years at $114.6 million, which would put him at north of $28 million average annual value.

Based on those projections and previous precedent for players at his position, it looks like Bosa’s next deal will be for four or five years and in the $28-$34 million per year range.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire