Projecting Commanders’ offensive line depth chart after 1st week of free agency

While much of the talk surrounding the Washington Commanders is about the quarterback position, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear he was giving Sam Howell a shot to win the starting job in 2023. Last week, the Commanders added perhaps the best available veteran on the market to compete with and mentor Howell in Jacoby Brissett.

The more pressing concern heading into this offseason was the offensive line. Washington met with multiple offensive line prospects at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. And the Commanders will bring some prospects in for top 30 visits to Ashburn.

During the early stages of the legal tampering period last week, Washington brought in two potential starters, Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie. The addition of Gates and Wylie, combined with the defections of Wes Schweitzer and Trai Turner, are putting Washington’s offensive line plans more into focus.

The Commanders are still likely to add at least one offensive lineman early in next month’s 2023 NFL draft but will not feel forced to pick one in the first round.

Who would start for Washington on the offensive line if the season began today? Let’s take our best shot by projecting the Commanders’ offensive line depth chart after the first wave of free agency.

Left tackle

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Charles Leno Jr.

Backup: Alex Akingbulu

Reserve: Aaron Monteiro

Ideally, the Commanders add a tackle in the early rounds of the draft. Someone they can move into the starting lineup as soon as 2024. Leno is a solid player. Is he Trent Williams? No. But he also receives a lot of flack when he can still play. The depth here is shaky, so it would not be a surprise if an offensive tackle is the pick in one of the first three rounds.

Left guard

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Starter: Andrew Norwell

Backup: Nick Gates

Reserve: Chris Paul

There is some excitement about Chris Paul. He started the final game against the Cowboys and his moments. Norwell isn’t the player he used to be, but he did get better as the season wore on. However, the bar is low. The Commanders could and should still look to upgrade the position. Does that mean an all-out competition? It should mean that. Gates will start, whether at guard or center. Paul could figure into the mix with a strong offseason.

Center

New York Giants center Nick Gates (65). Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nick Gates or Chase Roullier

Backup: Tyler Larsen

Washington has gone through at least four centers in the last two seasons due to injuries to Roullier. Roullier is not injury prone; these were major injuries that was more about bad luck than anything. But you cannot ignore that, especially considering his cap hit in 2023. Roullier could still return, the team loves him, but it will be at a reduced rate. Gates said he signed to play center. Larsen was also re-signed. He’s another good player and an excellent reserve. He can also fill in at guard, too. The Commanders are not going into 2023 without sufficient depth at center. Don’t be surprised if Washington takes a center in the first three rounds, either.

Right guard

Sam Cosmi (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Starter: Sam Cosmi

Backup: Saahdiq Charles

Reserve: Nolan Laufenberg

Cosmi moves inside to guard after the Commanders signed Wylie. I like this move. Cosmi could be a Pro Bowl guard with size, strength and athleticism. He’s a mauler in the running game but struggled against pass rushers at offensive tackle. He also must stay healthy. If he stays healthy, the sky is the limit. Charles is entering his fourth season. He’s had multiple opportunities to stand out and really hasn’t. This could be his last season in Washington unless he takes a major step forward.

Right tackle

Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Andrew Wylie

Backup: Cornelius Lucas

Reserve: Drew Himmelman

Wylie can play guard or tackle. Washington signed him to play tackle, at least initially. However, things could change if the Commanders land a tackle early in the draft. Wylie proved last season he could play well at right tackle. The combination of Cosmi and Wylie on the right side creates multiple opportunities for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The powerful duo can get out into space and move. Again, don’t rule out a high pick on an offensive tackle.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire