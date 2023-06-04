Projected top-three pick Scoot Henderson to only work out with Hornets, Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson, formerly of the G League Ignite, worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and will only visit with one more team ahead of the NBA draft.

The workout with the Trail Blazers was the first for Henderson, who is projected to be a top-three pick. The Trail Blazers currently have the third selection in the draft and are viewed as a potential landing spot for Henderson.

The other possibility is the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick.

Henderson has been the consensus No. 2 player throughout the year and will visit with the Hornets at some point prior to the draft. However, Brandon Miller of Alabama is now also said to be in play to be the second player off the board.

But with Victor Wembanyama locked in as the top pick, and the emergence of Miller, Henderson believes he will land with either the Hornets or Trail Blazers and has arranged to only meet with them.

Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals on 44.4% shooting from the field in 25 games this past season with the Ignite. He registered 12 20-point games and was one of four players to record at least 20 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in a game.

The prevailing thought was Henderson proved himself to be the second pick this year given his blend of skill and athleticism. He proved a strong scorer throughout the year in the G League while also getting others involved as the lead ballhandler.

He believes he can step in immediately and contribute at a high level.

I think I can impact winning anywhere I go just bringing my talent. Being a guard dynamic and being able to open the floor in many ways and being able to pass it with my vision so I think I can impact winning.

The 6-foot-2 guard has been working vigorously throughout the pre-draft process to improve his overall game. He is also working on his communication on the court in order to continue to be a floor general at the next level.

He often played with a high level of confidence in two seasons with the Ignite and is showcasing that ability in his workouts. He also wants to show teams who he is and the type of person he is off the court.

“I just want to show my personality, who I am on the court and off the court,” Henderson said. “I just try to bring that spark to anywhere I go and bring myself there and just stay present.”

