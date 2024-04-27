Projected salary and signing bonus for Jackson Powers-Johnson

A second Oregon Duck has come off the board.

With the 44th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jackson Power-Johnson. Some thought Powers-Johnson would go in the first round, but he fell into the early second round.

By falling into the second round, Powers-Johnson’s rookie contract loses value, and he will not have a fifth-year option attached to his deal. On the flip side, he’ll be able to negotiate a second contract after four years.

OverTheCap projects Powers-Johnson’s contract will be worth $8,767,762, including a $3,196,552 signing bonus. The last player drafted in the first round, Xavier Legette, is projected to sign a contract worth $12,357,176, but with $0 guaranteed.

In 2023, the 44th pick was used on Julius Brents, an Indianapolis Colts cornerback. Brent’s rookie deal is worth $8,196,936. His signing bonus was worth $2,961,408, according to OverTheCap — slightly less than Powers-Johnson’s contract value.

Brents made $3,711,408 in his first year in the pros, which is 45% of his contract value. If Powers-Johnson earns the same share in his rookie season, he would be paid $3,969,866.55 as a rookie.

