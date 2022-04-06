These are the projected opening-day starting lineups for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their season at 1:20 p.m. Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Starting lineups will be revealed Thursday morning, but here is how we project both sides to look for the first pitch.

Kolten Wong likely will lead off for the Milwaukee Brewers in their season-opening game Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Brewers projected lineup

Kolten Wong 2B

Willy Adames SS

Christian Yelich LF

Andrew McCutchen DH

Rowdy Tellez 1B

Hunter Renfroe RF

Omar Narvaez C

Lorenzo Cain CF

Jace Peterson 3B

*Corbin Burnes P

Seiya Suzuki will likely hit in the middle of the batting order for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs projected lineup

Rafael Ortega DH

Nick Madrigal 2B

Willson Contreras C

Ian Happ LF

Frank Schwindel 1B

Seiya Suzuki RF

Patrick Wisdom 3B

Jason Heyward CF

Nico Hoerner SS

*Kyle Hendricks P

*Pitchers do not hit

