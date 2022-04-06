These are the projected opening-day starting lineups for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers begin their season at 1:20 p.m. Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Starting lineups will be revealed Thursday morning, but here is how we project both sides to look for the first pitch.
Brewers projected lineup
Kolten Wong 2B
Willy Adames SS
Rowdy Tellez 1B
Omar Narvaez C
Lorenzo Cain CF
More: Entering the sweet spot of his career, Willy Adames is at home with the Brewers
More: Burnes, Woodruff, Adames are all open to extension talks. But they say they haven't heard from the Brewers yet.
Cubs projected lineup
Rafael Ortega DH
Ian Happ LF
Seiya Suzuki RF
Nico Hoerner SS
*Pitchers do not hit
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers, Cubs projected opening day starting lineups and pitchers