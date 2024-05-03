Pro Late Models return to Speedway

May 3—ANDERSON — After a one-year absence, the JEGS All Stars Pro Late Models return to Anderson Speedway on Saturday.

The Pro Late Models will compete in a 100-lap feature presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts. The Ford Division and Thunder Roadsters are on the racing program.

Nichola Naugle won the All Stars race at Anderson Speedway in 2022, chased by Brett Robinson and Dylan Bates.

The series competed in Anderson from 2011 through 2016 and returned again from 2019 to 2021.

Trent Snyder has three wins at Anderson — in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Steve Dorer, Eddie VanMeter, Hunter Jack, Josh Brock and Cody Coughlin all have victories on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.

The series kicked off the 2024 season at Berlin Raceway with Blake Rowe scoring the victory followed by Andrew Scheid and Brian Campbell.

Charlie Keevan, who ran several McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model races at Anderson in 2023, was the hard charger at the Berlin race — advancing 14 positions.

Josh Sage won the opening Ford Division race, and the last time the division was in action, there were more than 25 cars in competition.

JD Blankenship scored the win with Ron Phipps and Colson Gray finishing on the podium.

Doug Dugger won the opening Thunder Roadster race in a close battle with John Robbins.

Qualifying on Saturday is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7.

Adult tickets are $18, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.