All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. retires from NFL after 12 seasons

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2011. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will retire from the NFL after 12 seasons, the four-time Pro Bowl selection, 2014 first-team All-Pro and 2016 Super Bowl champion announced.

Harris told the Denver Gazette about his decision in an article published Tuesday. He later acknowledged several congratulatory posts about his retirement with likes on X.

"I just waited a year and I stayed in shape, but I realized that everybody was pretty much moving on with the younger players, the younger wave,'' Harris told the Gazette. "So I thought it would be great to just call it an end."

Harris, 34, entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent signing with the Broncos. He remained with the franchise until 2020, when he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

He teamed up with fellow star cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Aqib Talib during his tenure with the Broncos, which included a stretch of four Pro Bowl selections in five years.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. won a Super Bowl in 2016 while with the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

He totaled at least three interceptions in a season four times during his nine-year run with the Broncos. Harris went unsigned last off-season and did not play in 2023-24.

The 2010 All-Decade Team selection finished his career with 621 combined tackles, 97 passes defensed, 25 tackles for a loss, 22 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and four touchdowns over 172 appearances.