Primetime Props: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Colts host the Steelers in week 12.

ANDY SERWER: Let's talk about Monday night. We have what could be-- I don't know-- a glorious, super-messy game, maybe a lot of turnovers here between the Colts and the Steelers. But you found a prop tied to Matt Ryan that you really like.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Yeah, Matt Ryan, just please don't turn the ball over in the end zone because I like for the Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to go over 1 and 1/2 passing touchdowns. There are only a few teams left in the league that allow an average of just over 2 passing touchdowns a game. Pittsburgh's tied for the most with Kansas City at allowing just over 2 passing TDs a game.

In week three, Matt Ryan faced the Chiefs. He had 2 passing touchdowns. I'll take the home quarterback in his home dome to go over 1 and 1/2 passing touchdowns against the team that, his Colts, they're better than, in addition to a team that, the Steelers being bad in the end zone to passing TDs, I'll take that over in plus money, plus-120 for Matt Ryan to have 2 or more touchdowns.

