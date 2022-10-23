Primetime Props: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Dolphins host the Steelers in week 7.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Dolphins host the Steelers in week 7.
One signed to the active roster, and two were elevated.
Cast your vote for who wins this week's game.
Miami is getting a lot of love this week.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).
As storylines naturally flowing from Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins go, this one has gotten lost in the shuffle. It shouldn’t. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores returns to Miami as the Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. Flores coached the Dolphins for the first two years of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s career. Last year, [more]
The Dolphins have signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell to the 53-man roster and elevated safety Verone McKinley III and defensive lineman Ben Stille for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A few years ago, my husband and I made the decision to add a swimming pool to our home. When I installed my in-ground swimming pool and I let my insurer know that I now had this feature in my backyard, my home insurance costs increased by around $50 per year. Why did putting in a pool increase our insurance costs?
The Patriots' former first-round draft pick talks about his Monday Night Football return to New England
STANISLAV POHORILOV - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 13:56 Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk Oblast, said that a fighter jet crashed into a two-storey building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk; two pilots have perished, but there are no victims among the civilian population.
K-State was in position to beat TCU on Saturday ... until injuries caught up with the Wildcats.
Officials with Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot during a drug deal gone wrong Monday afternoon.
DENTON, Texas - Oklahoma's quarterback commit Jackson Arnold was one of several elite targets on display Thursday night.
Unravelling the ‘Derek And The Dominos In Concert’ album and its subsequent incarnations, culled from different shows, is a bit like doing a jigsaw puzzle.
Embiid was 0-of-7 shooting in the second half against the Bucks Thursday.
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in Netflix's new movie "Good Nurse" about the story of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen and examines the failures of U.S. health care.
Former WWE star Kevin Nash's son, Tristen Nash, has died at age 26. Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed the sad news on behalf of Kevin and his wife, Tamara. Tristen's cause of death has not been revealed.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
The liberation of the oblast of Kherson in Ukraine’s south, occupied by the Russians early in the starting phases of the full-scale war, has been ongoing in the northern parts of the oblast, to the west of the Dnipro River, since early September. It was announced a few days before the Kharkiv blitz that saw the majority of the northern oblast liberated in just days, but there was little movement on the front for weeks. However, this pace sped up in the first week of October. Within just a few da
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones' lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting. Jones filed the requests Friday, saying Judge Barbara Bellis' pretrial rulings resulted in an unfair trial and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” “Additionally, the amount of the compensatory damages award exceeds any rational relationship to the evidence offered at trial," Jones' lawyers, Norm Pattis and Kevin Smith, wrote in the motion.