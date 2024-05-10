Priceville boys to compete at state golf tournament

May 10—The Priceville boys golf team recently finished second in the Class 4A boys substate tournament.

Priceville shot 307, which was second to Haleyville, which shot 298 at the Silver Lakes golf course in Glencoe. It was the first time in school history that Priceville placed in the top two in the substate tournament.

Sammy Holmes led the Bulldogs by shooting 72, while Drei Netherton shot 76 and Bentee Voss a 79.

Priceville will compete Monday in the state tournament, which will take place at the Robert Trent Jones course at the Shoals in Muscle Shoals.