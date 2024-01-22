Preview: Xavier Musketeers hit the road for next Big East test against No. 18 Creighton

On paper, Xavier men's basketball team is entering one of the toughest stretches of the season with two road games against ranked opponents over six days. But to head coach Sean Miller, all 20 regular-season Big East games pack a punch

"Is it big? Right now, they all are because I feel like we're in America's best conference," Miller said. "We're seven games in. We don't have to replay those, thank God. Now we have 13 more and all 13 are equal . . . The big week doesn't exist for us. It's just the next game."

Miller pointed out that Xavier's ability to not panic after tough losses or get too high after a win has helped the young Musketeers this season. Xavier is riding high off a three-game Big East winning streak after beating Butler and Georgetown at home but has a quick turnaround with a trip to face No. 18 Creighton in Omaha slated for Tuesday.

"A really hard game," Miller said. "What's gonna allow us to be the best we can be in Omaha on Tuesday night is how we go from tonight's game all the way until Tuesday."

Xavier vs. Creighton scouting report

Tip: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., CHI Health Center Omaha (17,352)

TV: FS1

Ratings: Xavier dropped to No. 35 in KenPom. Creighton is No. 14. Xavier remained at No. 43 in the NCAA Net Rankings. Creighton jumped five spots to No. 11.

History: Xavier has taken a 15-14 lead in the series by winning five of the last six matchups. Last season, the two teams split a pair of regular-season matchups before Xavier cruised to an 82-60 win in the Big East Tournament.

Creighton Bluejays scouting report

Record: 14-5 (5-3 Big East)

Head coach: Greg McDermott (314-155 at Creighton, 14th season)

Offense: 79.2 ppg

Defense: 66.9 ppg

Overview: McDermott returns three starters from last year's team, which led Creighton to its first Elite 8 appearance in 82 years. The Bluejays have won five of six and are coming off a thrilling three-overtime win at Seton Hall on Saturday behind 23 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists from third-year guard Trey Alexander. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points and 9 rebounds while Baylor Scheierman turned in a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

That Creighton trio combines for 50.2 points per game for an offense that ranks No. 42 in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. Creighton's defense is ranked No. 8 overall, but the Bluejays are dead last (No. 362) in the nation in turnover percentage (11.3%).

Creighton's defense is eighth in effective field goal percentage (44.5%) and will be put to the test against a Xavier offense that is hitting its stride, averaging 87.1 points over its last three games.

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, shoots against Iowa's Owen Freeman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Projected lineup

(Pos., Heights, Stats)

Steven Ashworth (G, 6'1", 8.7 ppg)

Trey Alexander (G, 6'6", 16.1 ppg)

Baylor Scheierman (G, 6'6", 17.8 ppg)

Mason Miller (F, 6'8", 6.9 ppg)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (C, 7'0", 16.3 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) attempts to tip back a rebound in the second half of the NCAA Big East game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Xavier won 92-91.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 10-8 (4-3 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller

Offense: 76.7 ppg

Defense: 70.9 ppg

Overview: Xavier's defense has been a strength this season and the metrics back it up. Going into Friday's game over Georgetown, Xavier ranked in the top-25 in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, but the Musketeers suffered a setback in allowing a season-high 92 points to the Hoyas.

"We really didn't get the job done tonight on defense," Miller said. "We've been consistent on that end, and we have to learn from this game, maybe make some adjustments and be better."

Xavier's defense struggled at times securing defensive rebounds, permitting 15 offensive boards and 21 second-chance points. Where they were really hurt was on the perimeter. Georgetown got out to a double-digit lead behind a barrage of 3-pointers and finished 47.8% (11-for-23) from beyond the arc.

Xavier needs to find a remedy to any three-point problem in a hurry when it visits Creighton. The Bluejays adopted the "Let it fly" mantra, firing up a flurry of triples in McDermott's system, resulting in high-scoring, bombs-away offense. Creighton is top-15 in the nation in three-point attempts per game (28.7). That can be bliss when the long ball is falling, but misery when they're off the mark. Creighton has shot just 26.4% from deep in its five losses this season.

Scheierman leads the Big East in 3-pointers made, sinking three per game (Quincy Olivari is second at 2.9), shooting 36.1%. Four Bluejays have at least 27 triples this season and second year forward Mason Miller leads the way at 47.6% (30-of-63).

The Bluejays have been more efficient inside the arc, though, ranking No. 3 in the country in shooting from 2-point range at 60.6%. Kalkbrenner is 11th in the nation in field goal percentage (63.1%).

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) drives against Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (23) in the second half of the NCAA Big East basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Musketeers won 85-71.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 10.6 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 18.1 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.0 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 7.1 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 8.6 ppg)

