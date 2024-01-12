Preview: Xavier Musketeers head to Providence searching for 1st Big East road victory

After three games in three weeks over the holidays, Xavier is now in the middle of a four-game stretch over a 10-day span. The Musketeers have no time to lick their wounds from Wednesday's hard-fought 80-75 loss to No. 4 UConn.

"Be the most ready we can be. We do it 20 times," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said about life in the Big East. "Do I think we’re gonna be the most ready in all 20 games? Probably not, but we’re gonna die trying.”

Xavier will go on the road for the third time in Big East play when it meets Providence on Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers are looking for their first road conference victory after being outplayed in Queens, New York by St. John's in December and falling at the buzzer at Villanova last week.

More: What we learned from Xavier Musketeers' loss to No. 4 UConn to fall to 1-3 in Big East

More: Who is Malachi Moreno? 7-footer from Kentucky visited Xavier for UConn game

Here's everything to know about the matchup.

Xavier vs. Providence

Tip: Saturday, 2 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion (14,000)

TV/Radio: FS1; WLW-AM (700)

Ratings: Xavier is No. 41 in KenPom and Providence is No. 42. In the NCAA Net Rankings, Providence is No. 54 and Xavier is No. 60.

History: Xavier is 11-10 all-time vs. Providence, taking the lead in the rivalry with a sweep of the Friars last year. Xavier beat Providence 85-83 in overtime last year at home, then a 94-89 victory in Rhode Island.

Dec 23, 2023; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars head coach Kim English watches game action against the Butler Bulldogs during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Providence Friars scouting report

Record: 11-5 (2-3 Big East)

Head coach: Kim English (11-5, first season at Providence)

Offense: 73 ppg

Defense: 64.8 ppg

Overview: Just nine days ago, Providence was No. 23 in the AP poll with an 11-2 record and a 2-0 start in the Big East. Then, the Friars lost leading scorer Bryce Hopkins for the year with a torn ACL in a loss to Seton Hall, which was the first of a current three-game losing streak.

Hopkins, a preseason all-Big East first team selection, was averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. With Hopkins sidelined, Providence lost to Creighton on the road Jan. 6 and fell to St. John's at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, 75-73.

Junior guard Devin Carter has picked up the scoring slack with 31 points against St. John's and 25 in a loss to Creighton. Carter is one of two active Friars in double figures right now along with 6-foot-9 forward Josh Oduro (13.8).

Per KenPom, Providence has been built on defense in the first year of the Kim English era. The Friars' defense ranks No. 6 in defensive efficiency and ranks 38th in the nation in scoring (64.8 points per game).

Junior guard Devin Carter has picked up the scoring slack after the loss of leading scorer Bryce Hopkins. Carter scored 31 points against St. John's and 25 against Creighton.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Devin Carter (G, 6'3", 17.8 ppg)

Jayden Pierre (G, 6'2", 8.8 ppg)

Corey Floyd Jr. (G, 6'4", 3.5 ppg)

Davonte Gains (G, 6'7", 8.8 ppg)

Josh Oduro (F, 6'9", 13.8 ppg)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller talks with the team during a timeout in the second half of a college basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Cintas Cetner in Cincinnati. The Connecticut Huskies won, 80-75.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 7-8 (1-2 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (154-65 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 74.6 ppg

Defense: 70.0 ppg

Overview: Xavier had all the momentum against No. 4 UConn Wednesday night after freshman Trey Green's 3-pointer gave the Musketeers a 52-51 lead with 15:38 remaining. Over the next 12-plus minutes, though, Xavier's offense went cold, making just two shots: a Gytis Nemeiksa 3-pointer and an Abou Ousmane layup. In that stretch, UConn went on a 25-10 run to build up a double-digit cushion that was enough to hold off a late Xavier rally.

UConn's deciding spurt was fueled by Xavier's lack of hustle, according to Miller.

"That had everything to do with their transition game and our inability to get back," Miller said. "That's on us. That's the one thing you can control. I called two timeouts just to try to fix it. If a couple guys are jogging back, it's a lack of effort. That's unacceptable."

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) reacts toward the student section after a made basket in the first half of a college basketball game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Cintas Cetner in Cincinnati.

Quincy Olivari: 'No such thing as moral victories.'

For the second time this season, a highly ranked opponent came to Cintas Center, Xavier had a lead in the second half but couldn't finish the job.

During the non-conference portion of the schedule, that type of result − like Xavier's 66-60 loss to Houston − was a promising sign for the future. In January, it's a different story. This time of year, you have to seal the deal.

"There is no such thing as moral victories in January," guard Quincy Olivari said. "It's winning time. It really matters for conference seeding and your NCAA Tournament resume. Once you get past that initial November rusty phase and get into the thick of things, it's win or lose."

Olivari had 24 points against UConn and now leads the Big East in scoring at 18.3 points per game.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 9.6 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 18.3 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 14.8 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'8", 6.9 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 8.6 ppg)

Trend to watch

Xavier is shooting just 48.1% from two-point range this season, which ranks 250th in the nation. According to KenPom, Providence is No. 9 in the country in defending shots from inside the arc.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big East Conference: Providence Friars host Xavier Musketeers