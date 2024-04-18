'Pressure too much' for Rangers

Rangers' lack of experience in the title race may have cost them, says former Hearts striker Ryan Stevenson.

The Ibrox side followed up their defeat at Ross County with a goalless draw at Dundee, leaving them five points behind leaders Celtic with five games to go.

"They're obviously three points and they have to go to Celtic," Stevenson told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Goal difference is in Celtic's favour, so it's going to be difficult given the damage the last two results have done.

"You expect Rangers to go to Ross County and win, but it can happen. The manner of the Dundee game, you're thinking whether someone can take the game by the scruff of its neck. It just petered out.

"There's no way tiredness can come into it, they've got the best recovery. Guys on building sites are tired, footballers can't be tired.

"You could see the pressure, for some of the players it was just too much. Maybe they don't have the experience of the title race.