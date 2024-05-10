PREP SOFTBALL: BHRA loses on the road to LeRoy

May 9—LEROY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team finished the regular season with a road game against LeRoy on Thursday.

The Blue Devils tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning, but the Panthers would score two runs in the third and would go on to win 8-3.

Elli Tittle had two RBIs for BHRA, while Emma Shelato had two hits and a RBI and Gentry Elson had three hits.

The Blue Devils are 19-10 and will start IHSA Class 2A regional play on Wednesday against Watseka.

At LeRoy

LeRoy 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3

BHRA'120'000'0'— '3 '7' 3

LeRoy'302'012'x'—'8'12'2

WP — Khloe Builta. LP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — BHRA: Gentry Elson 3, Emma Shelato L: Natalie Loy 3, Emily Mennenga, Molly Buckles 2B — BHRA: Elson, Raeghan Dickison L:Buckles. HR — BHRA: Shelato. L:Lilly Long. RBIs — BHRA: Elli Tittle 2, Shelato L: Long 2, Loy, Laila Carr, Emily Bogema, Emma Bagnell.