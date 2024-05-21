PREP SOCCER: Cullman's Atchison, West Point's Segundo collect top honors; Other local standouts also earn All-State recognition

May 21—Cullman's Elley Atchison and West Point's Omar Segundo received deserving honors when the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State teams on Tuesday.

Atchison (Class 6A girls) and Segundo (Class 5A boys) each garnered first-team accolades in their respective classifications following outstanding senior campaigns.

Atchison was voted team captain and MVP this past season — and Cullman coach Luke Hackbarth couldn't think of anyone more worthy of this recognition.

"Elley always led by example and put in the work both on the field and in the classroom," he said. "She is a shining example of leadership 101 and being coachable. Her positive attitude and great effort, coupled with her mental toughness no matter the position we asked her to play, should be praised. For Elley, it was always, 'What can I do to help the team?'"

Segundo, meanwhile, racked up 24 goals and 13 assists for the Warriors this past season and graduates as the program's all-time leader in both categories with 69 goals and 39 assists.

West Point coach Jacob Brown, much like Hackbarth, offered effusive praise for his senior.

"Omar has been a phenomenal leader for our program," he said. "I expect big things from him at the next level and I am honored to have been a part of his life and development as a player."

Several other local standouts also earned recognition. See capsules below.

------

Varsity Boys

(Class 6A)

Name: Wyatt Harris

Team: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Keeper

All-State Status: Second Team

------

(Class 5A)

Name: Omar Segundo

Team: West Point

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

All-State Status: First Team

------

Name: Josh Shannon

Team: West Point

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

All-State Status: Second Team

------

(Honorable Mention)

Name: Gianpaolo Cipollari

Team: Cullman

Class: Sophomore

Position: Midfielder

------

Name: Josue Sanchez

Team: Cullman

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

------

Name: Jonathan Diaz

Team: Fairview

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

------

Name: Danny Martin

Team: Fairview

Class: Freshman

Position: Defender

------

Name: Carlos Medina

Team: Fairview

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

------

Name: Jacob Bencze

Team: West Point

Class: Senior

Position: Keeper

------

Name: Ryan Douglas

Team: West Point

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

------

Name: Julio Furente

Team: West Point

Class: Freshman

Position: Defender

------

Name: Deacon Lindsey

Team: West Point

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defender

------

Varsity Girls

(Class 6A)

Name: Elley Atchison

Team: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

All-State Status: First Team

