Prep Roundup: Toppers best D-B; Lady Blazers secure softball win

(WJHL) – The district playoff picture is starting to come into focus on the diamond across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Science Hill baseball defended home turf against Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night, 5-0. With the win, the Hilltoppers shot back into second place in the Big 4 district.

However, that’s as high as they’ll get, as Daniel Boone claimed the outright regular-season title with a 12-2 victory over West Ridge in Gray.

In softball action, Daniel Boone found an offensive groove in a 16-3 win over Science Hill.

Dobyns-Bennett jumped out to an early 5-0 lead over West Ridge in Blountville, holding on for a 7-4 victory.

In Virginia, the John Battle Lady Trojans picked up a Mountain 7 District win over Gate City, 5-0.

OTHER SCORES:

David Crockett 5, Elizabethton 3 (SB)

South Greene 11, West Greene 1 (SB)

Abingdon 9, Union 4 (SB)

Patrick Henry 12, Northwood 0 (SB)

Twin Springs 13, Thomas Walker 0 (SB)

Chilhowie 8, Honaker 6 (SB)

David Crockett 9, Unicoi Co. 1 (BASE)

North Greene 7, South Greene 4 (BASE)

Tennessee High 5, Johnson Co. 4 (BASE)

Elizabethton 6, Sullivan East 2 (BASE)

University High 9, Unaka 3 (BASE/Gm 1)

University High 15, Unaka 0 (BASE/Gm 2)

Chuckey-Doak 6, Pigeon Forge 3 (BASE)

West Greene 7, Gatlinburg-Pittman 2 (BASE)

Greeneville 13, Claiborne 6 (BASE)

Volunteer 13, Cocke Co. 2 (BASE)

John Battle 6, Gate City 2 (BASE)

Virginia High 7, Marion 2 (BASE)

Abingdon 14, Union 1 (BASE)

Wise Central 17, Lee High 1 (BASE)

Patrick Henry 10, Northwood 0 (BASE)

Chilhowie 5, Honaker 4 (BASE)

Lebanon 14, Richlands 3 (BASE)

Twin Springs 12, Thomas Walker 2 (BASE)

Rye Cove 7, J.I. Burton 1 (BASE)

Abingdon 11, Union 0 (GSOC)

Gate City 2, John Battle 0 (GSOC)

Virginia High 4, Marion 1 (GSOC)

David Crockett 4, Sullivan East 2 (BSOC\Completion of PPD game from 3/19)

David Crockett 5, Sullivan East 0 (BSOC)

Greeneville 9, Volunteer 0 (BSOC)

Chuckey-Doak 11, Cumberland Gap 2 (BSOC)

Gate City 0, John Battle 0 (BSOC)

