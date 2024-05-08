PREP ROUNDUP: Stanton, big bats propel Linton to softball triumph

May 7—Claire Stanton pitched a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday as Linton defeated host Loogootee 19-0 in a nonconference high school softball game.

Bradie Chambers led the Miners by going 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and three RBI while Abbigail McKee was 2 for 2 with three runs; Makenzie Swinney 2 for 2 with two RBI; Bella Franklin 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBI; Pyper Bland 2 for 4 with three runs; Audelia Garwood and Gracie Alsman both 1 for 1 with two RBI; and Alyvia McKee 1 for 4 with two RBI.

Now 8-6, Linton plays Thursday at Clay City.

—Shakamak 9, White River Valley 8 — At Switz City, Madelyn Kennett had three hits, two RBI and struck out seven batters as the visiting Lakers continued their hot streak in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Mattilyn Hill and Ayanna Clark also had three hits each for the Lakers, who have won five of six and are now 7-14. Hannah Rogers had two hits and three RBI for WRV.

Boys golf

—Arrows third — At the Princeton Country Club, Sullivan shot 197 and placed third in a three-way meet Tuesday with the host Tigers (167) and Barr-Reeve (173).

Eli Van Ness shot a 44 for Sullivan.