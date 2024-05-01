Prep Roundup: Manton's Adriana Sackett hits 3 dingers in sweep; VanNoord scores 3 goals in McBain NMC win

Apr. 30—MANTON — Manton's Adriana Sackett had herself a home run derby on Tuesday.

The Manton varsity softball team dominated the diamond, defeating McBain 18-2 and 12-2, with Sackett combining for three home runs.

Sackett finished game one 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. Almost everyone in the starting lineup got a hit, with Morgan Shepler and Kayleigh Niehardt having multiple hits.

Sackett's game-one performance carried over in game two as she finished 3-for-3 with two dingers and seven RBI.

Aliyah Geary took the mound in game one, striking out six while allowing two earned runs through six innings. Maggie Powers went three innings in game two, striking out four while allowing two earned runs.

The Rangers host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. The Ramblers host Frankfort on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Kingsley 7 13

Benzie Central 0 1

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis 6 IP 7 K; Anne Strang 3 H 3 RBI; Aylissa Hamilton 3 H; Jayden Sinkes 2 H Adelynn Town 2 H. Benzie — Grace Heiges 6 IP, 8 HA, 4 BB, 3 K; Maciee Jones H, Maddy Swander H; Lydia Heiges H.

Game 2: Kingsley — Lewis 5 IP 8 K; Grace Merchant 2 H, 2 RBI; Town 2 H, RBI. Benzie — Lizzy Lints HR; Maya Heiges H.

Buckley 17 16

Suttons Bay 1 0

Game 1: Buckley — Kayla Milarch (W) 3 R; Avery Matthews 3 R.

Game 2: Buckley — Maddie Chilson (W); Aiden Harrand 3 R; Allanah Kine H, 2 R.

Onekama 12 17

Glen Lake 2 2

Game 1: Glen Lake — Jessie Pugh 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB; Laila Shimek 2-3, RBI, 2 SB; Elodia Peplinski 2-3, RBI.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Shimek SB, R; Peplinski RBI; Ella Flores HR

BASEBALL

TC West 11 6

Gaylord 2 0

Game 1: Traverse City West — Jack Griffiths (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, 0 BB, 11 K; Ian Burfield 2.0 IP, 0 R, 0 HA; Isaac Kelsey 3-3, 2B; Jack Griffiths 2-4; Owen Hendrix 2H, HR.

Game 2: West — Caden Stoops (W) 5.0 IP, 1 HA, 11 K; Owen Hendrix 2 H; Brayden Popa 2 H; Ian Burfield 2B.

Alpena 4 1

TC Central 0 5

Game 1: Traverse City Central — Brady Slocum H.

Game 2: Central — Nick Van Nes (W) 7 IP, 1 HA, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 1-2, RBI, SB; Grant Silver 1-3, 2 R, RBI.

Kingsley 7 0

Benzie Central 0 2

Game 1: Kingsley — Zack Middleton 6 IP, 2 HA, 13 K, 2B, 2 H, 2 RBI; Eli Graves 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Bide Bielas H, R, RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Graves 5 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER; Bielas H. Benzie — Jayden Ewing 6 IP, 2 HA 2 K; Dan Wallington 1-2; Lane Sanchez 2-2 R; Evan Chandler 1-2; Tegan Chicky 1-3 RBI.

Buckley 2 5

Suttons Bay 1 13

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Zacharia Raphael (W); Jackson Louks 1-3, 2 R; Lucas Gordon 3-4, 3 R, RBI, 2B; Gavin Schicthel 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Glen Lake 15 15

Onekama 0 0

Game 1: Glen Lake — Cooper Bufalini (W) 2 IP, 1 HA, 5 K; Aiden Gokey 1 IP, 2K, 2 H; Joey Rioux GS, 3 H; Aiden Gokey 2 H, Benji Allen 2 H.

Game 2: Glen Lake — Allen 2 IP, 0 HA, 4 K, 2 BB, 2 H; Isaac Hlavka 2 K; Bufalini H, 3B.

Charlevoix 11 4

Kalkaska 0 0

Game 1: Charlevoix — Aiden Speigl (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 4 K, 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3 SB, Ryan Pearl 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 1-2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Hunter Lemerand 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Reynolds 2-3, R, 2 SB.

Game 2: Charlevoix — Troy Nickel (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Lemerand 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Pearl RBI, SB; Reynolds 1-2, RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gaylord 2

TC Central 0

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-2-3, 2-2-2 Big North) host Alpena on Thursday. The Trojans (5-4-3, 2-2-1 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Thursday.

TC West 1

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 9 saves.

UP NEXT: The Titans (6-2-3, 2-0-3 Big North) welcome Traverse City Central on Thursday. The Vikings (record) host Petoskey on Thursday.

McBain NMC 3

Clare 1

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jada VanNoord 3 goals; Kylee Winkle assist.

UP NEXT: The Comets (11-0, 9-0 Northern Michigan) travel to Cheboygan on Thursday.

Petoskey 3

Alpena 1

UP NEXT: Petoskey (8-0-1, 5-0-1 Big North) travels to Cadillac on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Manistee wins WMC Jamboree

MONTAGUE — Manistee took first place at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree at Old Channel Trail on Tuesday after shooting a combined score of 157.

Jacob Scharp took first place individually, carding a 36. Max Scharp placed second, scoring a 37. Braydon Sorenson finished in fourth after carding a 38.

GIRLS TENNIS

TC Central 7

Petoskey 1

Traverse City Central winners: (1S) Alexis Smith 6-3, 6-2; (2S) Abby Pfannenstiel 6-1, 6-3; (4S) Kate O'Keefe 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; (1D) Natalie Bourdo/Wren Walker 6-0, 6-1; (2D) Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-0, 6-0; (3D) Annie Goldkuhle/Macy Parker 6-2, 6-0; (4D) Caroline Henkel/Irena Briggs 6-0, 6-0.

TC West 8

Alpena 0

Traverse City West winners: (1D) Ashley Beeler won 6-0, 6-1; (2D) Ellie Gruber 6-3, 6-3; (3S) Myah Skorupski 6-0, 6-1; (4S) Maya Wilson 6-1, 6-0; (1D) Lilli Cerny/Calli Hathaway 6-0, 6-0; (2D) Brenna Baldwin/Mia Hoffman won 6-0, 6-1; (3D) Lily Alvarado/Meg Barnum won 6-0, 6-0; (4D) Katelyn Popp/Marella Mast won 6-0, 6-0.

TC St. Francis 8

Boyne City 0

Traverse City St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary Kate Ansley 6-0, 6-0; (2S) Elliana McClellan 6-0, 6-1; (3S) Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Maggie Puetz 6-0, 6-2; (2D) Elly March/Caroline Knox 6-0, 6-2; (3D) Katrina Lee/Grace Mason 6-0, 6-2; (4D) Lizzie Frederick/Anna Cate Maday 6-0, 6-3; (5D) Sophie Adams/Olivia Niemer 6-1, 6-0.