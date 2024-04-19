PREP ROUNDUP: Lewis Cass softball turns back visiting Peru

Apr. 18—There's no place like home for Lewis Cass softball team.

The Lady Kings improved to 2-0 at home with a 6-4 win over Peru on Wednesday.

That's more bragging rights for Lewis Cass, which also won the pair's last head-to-head.

Amma Fitzhugh spent all seven innings on the mound, and it's clear why: she surrendered just two earned (and two unearned) runs on five hits and racked up seven Ks.

At the plate, Lewis Cass got a massive performance out of Kami Silcox, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Another player making a difference was Kaitlyn Benner, who scored two runs and stole three bases while going 3-for-4.

Lewis Cass' victory bumped its record up to 2-3 and 1-0 in the TRC.

As for Peru, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-4 and 0-1.

Lewis Cass will be playing at home in a doubleheader against Twin Lakes starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

KOKOMO 7, LOGAN 1

Logansport (5-7, 2-4 NCC) and Kokomo (5-2, 3-1) split their home-and-home series with Logan's loss at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Dalton Dixon pitched a complete game to lead Kokomo past Logansport in a North Central Conference game at Municipal Stadium. Dixon held the Berries to three hits and their run was unearned. He struck out nine and walked three.

Logan's four-game win streak came to an end. The Berries were held to just four hits in the contest and struck out nine times. Dylan Pearson had a single, Deagan Kitchel had a single and an RBI and Bryson Herr had a pair of singles.

Carson Dubes got the start and pitched 3 1/3 innings allowing six runs on three hits and two walks. Jace Smith threw the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits and striking out four.

Logan plays at Peru on Friday night.

CASS 164, EASTERN 172

Cass showed nice balance in winning the match at Logansport G.C. Michael Myers led the Kings and was the medalist with a 4-over 39, Nolan Hines was one stroke back, Garrett Helvie shot 42 and Ryan Stoller shot 43.

"Both teams played very well, especially considering the 40 mph gusts of wind they battled all evening," Cass coach T.J. Miley said.