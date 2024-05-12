PREP ROUNDUP: Hobbs leads Golden Arrows to 2 wins

May 12—There are good weekends in high school sports, and then there's the weekend Jaylynn Hobbs had for the Sullivan softball team in a pair of Western Indiana Conference games at home.

The Golden Arrows defeated Linton 10-0 in five innings on Friday, with Hobbs playing center field and going 3 for 4 with two homers and six RBI.

The sophomore went to the circle on Saturday and struck out 13 in a complete-game 9-2 Western Indiana Conference win over Cloverdale and also was 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, three homers and five RBI.

In the Friday game, Aphtyn Earley was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; Lexi Grindstaff 2 for 3 with a double; Cacey Shorter 2 for 3; Rachel Eslinger 1 for 3 with two RBI; and Mylee Vandeventer 1 for 4 with two runs. Abbigail McKee had Linton's only hit.

On Saturday, Destiny Gaines was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs; Kate Ridgway 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI; and Calli Stearley 1 for 4 with a double for Sullivan.

—Terre Haute North 21, Southport 9 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots improved to 16-9 overall and finished 3-2 in Conference Indiana thanks to Saturday's win.

—Terre Haute North 11, Carmel 10 — At North, the Patriots defeated their old MIC rival on Friday.

—Clay City 1, Edgewood 0, 8 innings — At Clay City, Lizzy Sinders pitched a five-hitter and Lexi Thompson had a walkoff homer for Class A's top-ranked Eels on Friday.

Kam Rhodes had a double for the Eels.

Golf

—Mater Dei wins — At Hulman Links, Evansville Mater Dei shot a 328 on Saturday to win the Ramblin' Reck Invitational by five shorts over Indianapolis North Central.

Terre Haute South took third in a three-way battle with Vincennes Lincoln and host Terre Haute North.

Team scores — Evansville Mater Dei 328, Indianapolis North Central A 333, Terre Haute South A 339, Vincennes Lincoln A 341, Terre Haute North A 342, Brebeuf 379, South Vermillion 384, Terre Haute North B 403, Vincennes Lincoln B 403, Indianapolis North Central B 404, Lawrence Central 419, Terre Haute South B 423.

Medalist — Graham Price (INC) 73.

South A (339) — Peyton Turner 83, Nick Stewart 85, Nolan Mishler 86, Nick Cherry 91, Austin Cheek 85.

North A (342) — Connor Bishop 86, Nathan Fields 80, Abe Nasser 89, Noah Walker 87, Keegan Reddy 99.

South Vermillion (384) — Tucker Higgins 82, Josiah McBride 96, Tommy Hux 102, Nick Straw 104, Daven Smith 108.

North B (403) — Braylan Chesshir 100, John Lee 104, Oliver Smith 98, Ryan Jones 101, Maddox Woodcock 107.

South B (423) — Ezra Sanchez 99, Parker Knowles 96, Max Seaton 113, Trevor Fugate 115.

—Tiger Cubs take WIC — At Cascades, Greencastle shot a 326 on Saturday to win the Western Indiana Conference tournament by 20 strokes over runner-up Northview.

Lane Notter of the Knights won a playoff for medalist honors after shooting a 76.

Team scores — Greencastle 326, Northview 346, Edgewood 360, Brown County 365, Cloverdale 369, West Vigo 370, Sullivan 377, Indian Creek 379, Owen Valley 394, North Putnam 447, South Putnam 475.

Northview (346) — Notter 76, Pierce 88, Green 92, Kellett 90, Frederick 93.

West Vigo (370) — Easton 83, Bland 94, Akers 87, Marrs 107, Kidwell 106.

Sullivan (377) — Pirtle 89, Van Ness 94, Ferro 104, Riley 98, Murdock 96.

—Lakers dominate SWIAC — At Phil Harris, Shakamak had the top three individual scores Saturday to win the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference tournament by 45 shots over runner-up Bloomfield.

Blaise Newton led the Lakers with a 74, while Will Miller and Mason Barton both shot 77.

Team scores — Shakamak 319, Bloomfield 364, Eastern Greene 372, Clay City 389, North Daviess 390, North Central 412, Linton 471, White River Valley incomplete.

Shakamak (319) — Mason Barton 77, Wyatt Barcus 92, Will Miller 77, Blaise Newton 74, Maddox Barton 91.

Clay City (389) — Logan Stoelting 93, Luke Laswell 96, Bryce Wiram 93, Zane Paddock 107, Brayden Wiram 114.

North Central (412) — Will Wells 103, Devan Schmmel 94, Owen Thacker 102, Sam Osburn 113, Tucker Mitchell 124.

Linton (471) — Brody Irish 109, Drake Fields 109, Gabe Gibson 125, Peyton Holcomb 131, Leyton Rehmel 128.

Tennis

Girls

—Terre Haute South 4, Plainfield 1 — At Plainfield, the Braves picked up a nonconference win on Saturday to improve to 15-6 for the season.

On Friday, South traveled to Columbus and was nipped 3-2 in a match to determine the Conference Indiana champion.

Terre Haute South 4, Plainfield 1

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def Ruby Woodson 6-3, 6-1; Reese Woodson (P) def. Olive Levine 6-2, 6-0; Aja Irish (THS) def. Gabby Goodman 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Bella Gilliam-Chloe Summer 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Anika Gera-Ellie Luken (THS) def. Caroline Pugh-Elise Wilson 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Columbus North 3, Terre Haute South 2

Singles — Kathryn Wilson (CN) def. Rowe 6-2, 6-0; Annabelle Sun (CN) def. Levine 6-0, 6-1; Irish (THS) def. Ayane Amamura 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Kallubhavi-Semmler (THS) def. Lily Bergman-Lizzie Bodart 6-4, 6-3; Lison Cloteaux-Grae Conner (CN) def. Gera-Luken 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.