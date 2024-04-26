Prep Roundup: Buckley pitching strikes out 31 in doubleheader softball sweep; St. Francis softball rocks East Jordan; West baseball knocks off the Soo

Apr. 25—BRETHREN — The pitching was on point for the Buckley Bears in their varsity softball doubleheader against Brethren on Thursday.

Of the 36 outs the Bears recorded in their twinbill sweep of the Bobcats, 31 of those came via the strikeout. Maddie Chilson went six innings and struck out 17 in the Bears' 11-0 victory in game one, and Kayla Milarch K'd 14 in her six innings of work as Buckley won 7-4. Chilson allowed just three hits in her shutout victory.

The duo of strikeout artists also did well with a bat in their hands as Chilson and Milarch each picked up two hits in game one. Both of Milarch's base knocks were doubles, and she scored three times. Allie Brimmer also had two hits, including a double. Allison Moyer had a pair of hits that included a triple, and Aiden Harrand also picked up two hits.

In game two, Chilson hit two home runs, drove in three and scored three times. Milarch had two more hits as did Harrand and Lucy Moyer.

The Bears are now 11-1 and will next play when they head to Suttons Bay on Tuesday. The Bobcats fall to 4-8 and look to rebound when they travel to Bear Lake on Monday.

SOFTBALL

TC St. Francis 11 13

East Jordan 1 0

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 7 K on her birthday; Sophie Hardy 3 H, 3B, 4 R, RBI; Hunter St. Peter 3 H, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI; Zoey Jetter 3 H, 2B, R; C. Harris H, R, 2 RBI; H. Kadlec H, RBI; Reese Jones HR, 2 R, RBI. East Jordan — A. Whiteford 2 H, 2B, R; L. Pop H, RBI.

Game 2: St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, 4 K; Hardy 2 H, 3 R, RBI; St. Peter 4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Jetter 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Harris H, RBI; Simetz H, R, 2 RBI; Jones R, RBI. East Jordan — L. Stone 2B; O. Maher H.

Cadillac 14 11

Benzie Central 10 18

Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges 6 K; Maicee Jones 2 H; Maddy Swander H; Heiges 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Lizzy Lints H; Mya Heinz 3 H, 2B; Marie Readlinger 2B, 3B; Paige Kaple H.

Game 2: Benzie Central — Swander 2 IP, 2 HA, 2 K; Kaple 2 IP, 2 HA, 4 K; Jones 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI; Swander H, RBI; Heiges 3 H, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Lints 2 H, 2 RBI; Heinz 2B; Lydia Heiges H; Kaple H.

BASEBALL

TC West 9 6

Sault Area 3 0

Traverse City West game 1: Brayden Popa (W) 5 IP, 5 HA, 3 ER, 3 K; Owen Hendrix 4 H, 3B, 4 RBI; Sawyer Vanderlinde 2 H.

West game 2: Mike Healy (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 5 K; Hendrix 2 H; Isaac Kelsey H, 2 RBI.

East Jordan 2 3

TC St. Francis 1 1

Game 1: East Jordan — Korbyn Russell (W) 7 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 18 K; E. Burns H, R; L. Stone H, RBI. St. Francis — T. Thompson H, R; M. Kane H.

Game 2: East Jordan — Stone (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, K; Burns 2 H, R; B. Aenis H, RBI; R. Malpass 2 H. St. Francis — Thompson H; H. Shepherd R; S. Wildfong H; C. Olivier H.

Kingsley 7 1

Gaylord 6 0

Game 1 (8 innings): Kingsley — Zack Middleton 6 IP, 1 HA, ER, 10 K; Eli Graves (W) 2 K; Garrett Martz H, R; Gavyn Merchant 2-RBI 2B, R; Kolsen Orton RBI; Landon Durkin 2 H, R; Noah Scribner 2 H.

Game 2: Kingsley — Graves (W) 5 IP, 0 HA, 9 K; Orton R; Bode Bielas H; Martz H, RBI.

Cadillac 9 11

Benzie Central 8 3

Game 1: Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez 5 IP, 10 HA, 5 ER; Dan Wallington 2 H, 2B; Mason Childs H, RBI; Sanchez H, RBI; Jacob Gillison H, 3 RBI.

Game 2: Benzie Central — Grayson Converse 3 IP, 9 HA, 5 ER; Wallington 2 H, 2B; Childs 2 H; Tyrone Brouillet H, RBI; Tegan Chicky H.

Elk Rapids 9 12

Kalkaska 4 1

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment (W) 3.2 IP, 1 HA 3 RA, 0 ER, 3 K; Dominic Fortuna 3 H; Chase DeArment 3 H, 2 RBI; Jayden Hresko 2 H, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Alex Barber (W) 2.1 IP, 0 HA, 1 ER, 3K; Barber 2 H, HR, 2 RBI; Brayden Fluty 3 H, 3 RBI; Hayden Krause 2 H, RBI.

Charlevoix 11 6

Harbor Springs 0 0

Game 1: Charlevoix — B. Johnson (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 7 K; E. Bergmann H, 2 R, RBI; A. Speigl 2 R, RBI; O. Waha H, R, 2 RBI; R. Pearl 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; H. Lemerand 2 H, R, RBI.

Game 2: Charlevoix — Owen Waha (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 8 K; E. Bergmann 3 H, 2 R; A. Speigl 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Waha H, 2 RBI; R. Pearl H, RBI.

Buckley 5 17

Brethren 6 5

Game 1: Buckley — Landon Kulawiak 2B, 3B, 2 R; Coy Breithaupt H, 2 R; Carter Williams H, RBI; Gavin Liebler H, RBI, R; Isaac Svec H, BB; Coy Breithaupt (L) 11K.

Game 2: Buckley — Kulawiak 3 H, 3B, inside-the-park HR, 2 R, 7 RBI; Orren Renfer 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Coy Breithaupt 2 H, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jaxon Jerrett 2 H, 3B, RBI, BB; Alex Francisco H, 3 BB, 3 R; Isaac Svec 2 H, 2B, 3 R; Aaron Frasier H, 2 R, RBI, BB; Carter Williams H, 2 R, RBI, BB; Kulawiak (W) 4 IP, 2 ER, 6 K.

SOCCER

TC Central 1

Alpena 0

UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-3-2) host the TCC Invitational on Saturday.

Petoskey 1

TC West 1

UP NEXT: Petoskey (7-0-1) hosts Alpena on Tuesday. The Titans (5-1-3) travel to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern on Saturday.

Leland 4

TC Bulldogs 0

UP NEXT: The Comets (8-1) head to Harbor Springs on Saturday. The Bulldogs (1-2) head to Buckley on May 1.

Gaylord 0

Cadillac 0

Cadillac: Lydia Owens 8 saves.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-1-3) host Bay City Western on Saturday. The Vikings (3-4-2) play in Harbor Springs on Saturday.

GOLF

Ramblers win LMC meet at Grandview

Team scores: Boyne City 186; Grayling 191; Kalkaska 198; East Jordan 238.

Top 10 individuals: Mason Vadnais (BC 39; Logan Whiteford (KAL) 42; Gage Modert (GRY) 43; Tripp Wagner (KAL) 43; Thomas Ager (BC) 46; Jimmy Calvin (GRY) 47; Alex Hager (GRY) 50; Jack Snyder (BC) 50; Marqus Parker (GRY) 51; Owen Hewitt (BC) 51.

Comets cruise to win at Frankfort

Team scores: McBain Northern Michigan Christian 177; Frankfort 184; Lake City 216.

Top 10 individuals: Aiden O'Dwyer (FF) 40; Blair DeZeeuw (NMC) 43; Dries VanNoord (NMC) 44; Emmitt Baas (NMC) 44; Cash Rosum (FF) 45; Landen Herrick (LC) 45; Titus Johns (NMC) 46; Ty Vanhaitsma (NMC) 46; Elliott Hammon (FF) 48; Jayden Carver (FF) 51.

TENNIS

TC St. Francis 8

Charlevoix 0

Traverse City St. Francis winners: (1S) Mary-Kate Ansley 6-0, 6-0; (2S) Elliana McClellan 6-0, 6-2; (3S) Abby Corpus 6-0, 6-0; (4S) Ava Pomaranski 6-0, 6-0; (1D) Lily Lurvey/Olivia Niemer 6-0, 6-2; (2D) Elly March/Caroline Knox 6-2, 6-0; (3D) Grace Mason/Katrina Lee 6-3, 6-0; (4D) Lizzie Frederick/Anna-Cate Maday 6-1, 6-1.

TRACK & FIELD

Manton takes 2nd at Inland Lakes Invite

INLAND LAKES — Manton finished runner-up in both the boys and girls divisions at Thursday's Inland Lakes Invitational.

On the track, Robert Dykhouse set a personal record and won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.14, and Zander Johnigan won the 300m hurdles with a season-best time of 43.59.

In the field events, Carter Helsel won the shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 6 inches, Lucas Letts took first in the high jump at 5-10, and Andrew Phillips won the long jump at 19-0.25.

Other area athletes picking up wins in the boys division were Central Lake-Ellsworth's Jayce Trupp (400m) and CL-E's 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams; North Trails' Logan Detloff (1600m, 3200m); and the Inland Lakes' 4x200 relay team.

In the girls division, Manton got wins from Mattie LaFreniere in the long jump (14-10) and pole vault (9-10).

Other area girls winners were Forest Area's Desjanea Perkins in the shot put (33-7); CL-E's Ruby Pletcher in the 300m hurdles (51.18) and 400m (1:04.48); and North Trails' Oivia Gust in the 3200m (12:44.1).