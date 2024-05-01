PREP ROUNDUP: Braves score late to beat Lakers

Apr. 30—Visiting Terre Haute South took advantage of three unearned runs, two in the top of the seventh, and beat Class A power Shakamak 3-2 in high school baseball Tuesday night.

The Lakers broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth, only to allow the Braves to overtake them.

Hayden McCord was 2 for 3 and scored two of the three runs for South, while Ayden Napier pitched a four-hitter and allowed just one earned run himself.

Ian Samm pitched five innings, allowing two hits, and was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Shakamak.

In other high school baseball Tuesday:

—Terre Haute North 6, Bloomington South 3 — At Bloomington, Nate Millington pitched a complete game for the Patriots in Conference Indiana play.

Kendall Gregg was 3 for 4 with a double for the Patriots, while Tyler Lawson was 2 for 3; Austin Black 2 for 4 with two runs; Briar Goda 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBI; and Millington 1 for 3 with two runs.

North is now 7-2, 2-2 in conference play. Bloomington South is 11-4 and 1-1, leaving Columbus North as the only undefeated team in the league.

—Northview 13, Sullivan 4 — At Sullivan, the visiting Knights put on an offensive show in a Western Indiana Conference game.

Gavin McMains was 3 for 3 with two RBI for the Knights, while Jackson Pierce was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Brayden Kreiger 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Peyton Lear 2 for 5 with a double and two runs; Javi Higham 2 for 5 with a double; and Zac Buell 1 for 4 with a double. The Knights are 9-6, 5-1 in the WIC.

For the Golden Arrows, Jaden Norris was 1 for 2 with a double and Ty Hamilton 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Softball

—West Vigo 11, Brown County 3 — At Nashville, Carlea Funk pitched a three-hitter and got considerable offensive support in a Western Indiana Conference win Tuesday.

Jaleigh Lindley was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBI for West Vigo while Jaycee Elkins was 2 for 3 with two doubles; Grace Rodgers 2 for 4 with a double; Ariana Elkins 1 for 1 with a triple and three runs; Piper Beeler 1 for 4 with a homer and three RBI; and Janelle Sullivan 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBI.

—Sullivan 5, Northview 2 — At Sullivan, Lexi Grindstaff was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Jaylynn Hobbs 1 for 3 with a double for the Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Chloe Batchelor was 2 for 4 and Mia Thompson 1 for 2 with a double for the Knights. Northview pitcher Maggie Krause didn't allow an earned run.

—Linton 7, Shakamak 2 — At Linton, Claire Stanton pitched a complete for the Miners in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win Tuesday.

Bradie Chambers was 2 for 2 with a triple and three runs for Linton, while Abby McKee was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, Addi Ward 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI, Addisyn McKee 1 for 1 with a triple and two RBI and Pyper Bland 1 for 1 with two runs.

Madelyn Kennett was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs and Mattilyn Hill was 2 for 3 for Shakamak.

Girls tennis

—Terre Haute South 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the visiting Braves improved to 11-4 for the season with this triumph Tuesday.

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Allie Lasecki 6-0, 6-1; Olive Levine (THS) def. India Pigg 6-0, 1-6, 1-0 (11-9); Jessa Bark (WV) def. Alyssa Doll 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Maddy Bradbury-Lilly Wrin 6-1, 6-3; Emma Evidente-Ainsley Manalaysay (THS) def. Bayli Vester-Lilly Vester 6-1, 6-2.

Next — Terre Haute South (11-4) hosts Southport on Friday.