Prep report: Conrad sparks East baseball to home win

May 1—Curran Conrad sparked the Duluth East offense on Wednesday in a 5-1 home win over Sartell.

Conrad was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Greyhounds, who overcame a three-game losing skid to get back to 5-4 on the year.

Conrad's first hit was an RBI single in the first inning to make it 2-0. His RBI double in the third made it 4-0 East and his RBI double in the fifth inning made it 5-1.

Jackson Spoden was 2-for-3 and scored three times.

Jack Teachworth went the distance for the 'Hounds, allowing one run on three hits in a complete game. He struck out four.

The Bluejackets and Hunters split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Wade Stadium.

In game one, Luke Nelson had a huge all-around game for the Bluejackets, going 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, then pitching a complete game. He allowed four runs (two earned) on 12 hits and struck out five.

Brett Lapcinski was 3-for-4 for Denfeld and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing three runs.

In game two, Nolan Harju took control on the mound, allowing one run on seven hits and coming one out short of a complete game.

Ben Senich homered and was one of three Hunters with two hits.

Tate Swanson was 3-for-3 to lead Hibbing.

St. Francis hurler Chase Patton threw six scoreless innings and combined with reliever Nate Kuznia on a four-hitter.

Brady Winfield started for Cloquet and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Grady Knutson and Jackson Peterson posted two hits apiece for Cloquet to account for its game total.

The Panthers' Christian Pretasky struck out 13 Rebels in a one-hitter. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ben Pretasky and Kai Tuominen each had two hits apiece.

Rock Ridge got off to a strong start on Wednesday in Deer River, before the Warriors picked up some late consolation runs.

Sam Ray had a 3-for-4 day and knocked in a pair of runs, while Isaac Lindhorst came off the bench and was 2-for-2 with four RBIs. He was also one of three pitchers to relieve starter Tyler Reid, who delivered three hitless innings.

Noah Asuma drove in all of his team's runs on Wednesday, including a go-ahead three-run inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh inning. He also had an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the fifth.

After the Tigers took a 5-2 lead to the bottom of the seventh it was Asuma who pitched them out of trouble. After the first three Mariners reached, followed by a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring fielder's choice, Asuma recorded the final strikeout to finish the game.

Six Silver Bay players had one hit apiece, while starter Jake Stadler had a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits in six innings.

Addison Linder allowed a run on three hits in a complete game for the Thunderhawks and contributed an RBI for her own cause on Wednesday in Duluth. Linder struck out 10.

Leah Running had a pair of hits for the Greyhounds, whose only run came on a one-out homer from Amity Sjerven in the bottom of the seventh. Jossie Filiatrault allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out three.

Proctor had a long day of softball and filled it with hits on Wednesday, rapping out 17 against the Lumberjacks in their early game.

Ava Lind was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, one of six extra-base hit the Rails recorded. Three others had two hits for Proctor, which scored four times in the first inning.

The Rails came back later in the day and Emma Shelton threw a three-hit shutout of the Hunters.

Brooklynne Patterson had three hits and Sami Shelton two.

Gina Udd had two of Denfeld's three hits.

Anna Westby was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Wolverines.

Her two-run double in the third inning tripled Rock Ridge's lead to 4-1, which she added to by coming in to score on Brooklyn Smith's double.

Mattelyn Seppi also had a two-hit game for Rock Ridge, whose starter, Taylor Morley scattered 11 Cloquet hits in a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned)

For Cloquet, pitcher Allie Jones had a pair of hits.

Esko pitcher Keira Leach outdid Carlton/Wrenshall's Abby Mitchell in a pitchers' duel at Chub Lake Park.

Both teams were held to two hits apiece, but Elly Barta gave Esko a lead with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, then added to it with an RBI single in the seventh.

Mitchell struck out 16 from Esko, while Leach fanned seven for the visitors.