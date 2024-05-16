Prep notes: What to know about the state baseball, softball, track and field tournaments

May 15—Here's what to know about the state tournaments on tap this week.

STATE BASEBALL: The Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Complex has all the playoff action Thursday as Week 2 of the postseason gets underway. There are 18 games Thursday — four each in Classes 2A-5A, and the Class 1A semifinals.

The 4A quarterfinals are at 9:30 a.m./12:30 p.m./3:30 p.m./6:30 p.m. The Class 5A quarters are at 10/1/4/7.

The 1A final and the 5A semifinals are Friday at Santa Ana Star Field. The Riordan Complex has the 2A thru 4A semis on Friday.

The 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A finals are Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field, starting at 10 a.m., with the 5A championship game last, at 7 p.m.

STATE SOFTBALL: Week 2 got underway Wednesday with action in Class 3A and Class 1A/2A.

The most significant highlight Wednesday was West Las Vegas eighth-grader Malie Satete slugging her state-leading 23rd home run in a victory over Santa Fe Indian. She is tied for second in the country this year, according to MaxPreps.com.

Satete broke the state record last week against Robertson. The previous single-season record was 20, set just last year.

The 1A/2A and 3A state championship games are Friday at Lobo Field.

The 4A and 5A finals are Saturday at Lobo Field, with 4A at 10 a.m., and 5A at noon. There are "if necessary" games scheduled at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 4A and 5A brackets resume on Thursday at Cleveland High School; it is double elimination from here on out.

STATE TRACK AND FIELD: The Class 5A and 4A meet runs Friday and Saturday at the University of New Mexico Complex.

Field events Friday begin at 8 a.m., and will run periodically through the Class 5A boys shot put at 1:30 p.m. The running program Friday starts at 9 a.m.; the boys and girls 1,600 is the only individual running final of the day.

Saturday's action starts at 8 a.m. (field) and 11 a.m. (track).