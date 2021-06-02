Prep Notebook: Tigers mark impressive boys' golf season

Jun. 2—The Burlington-Edison High School boys' golf team recently wrapped up a season that was both odd and historic.

While COVID-19 restrictions meant there was no postseason play or honors, the numbers point to one of the best regular seasons in program history.

Tigers coach Charlie Herzberg said the team's conference stroke average of 386.4 for five golfers was third-lowest in program history, an accomplishment made possible by the team's depth this season.

"It was a special group," he said.

Tigers standout Conrad Brown, who has committed to Western Washington University, had the second-lowest average in conference play at 72.3 strokes. He trailed only Ferndale's Baylor Larrabee (72.0).

The Tigers had five of the top 14 golfers in the conference by average, with Brown followed by Rex Wilson (fourth, 73.4), Payson Atkinson (sixth, 75.7), Ian Powers (13th, 82.3) and Spencer Atkinson (14th, 82.7).

Mount Vernon's Connor Darnell was 16th in the conference (83.3). Anacortes golfer Brendan Hodgson also landed in the top 20 (20th, 85.7).

Mack commits

Anacortes track and field standout Brigid Mack has committed to compete for NCAA Division III Franciscan University of Steubenville in Steubenville, Ohio.

Mack's highlights in her COVID-shortened senior season included a school-record discus throw of 108 feet, 1 inch and a personal-best shot put of 29 feet, 1/4 inch.

She'll join a Barons team that competes in the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Franciscan is a recent transplant to that conference, having moved in 2020 from the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Brewer named Athlete of the Week

Bode Brewer's spectacular finish to his prep track and field season earned statewide notice.

Brewer was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week for Week 12 of the prep season after winning three events and contributing to another.

In his final meet for Burlington-Edison, Brewer won the 100-meter run in 11.0 seconds, the 200 in 22.66 seconds, the 400 in 54.39 seconds, and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team (3:43.02).

His time in the 100 broke a 32-year-old school record.

Brewer's best times in the 100 and 200 landed him in the top three in Class 2A in those events. He and his teammates were also in the top three for the 400 relay.

Adams named Player of the Week

La Conner's Kali Adams was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week after wrapping up a stellar season for the Braves' football team.

Adams had two touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing in the Braves' season finale, a 41-0 win over Darrington.

The sophomore was the leading rusher on a team that finished 4-1.

