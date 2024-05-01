PREP BASEBALL: Westville loses to PBL
Apr. 30—WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team would built a 7-6 lead, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored a run in the sixth and an run in the seventh to get a 8-7 win on Thursday.
Easton Barney had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs for Westville, while Ben Johnson had a RBI and Cade Schaumburg, Cameron Steinbaugh and Drew Wichtowski each had two hits.
The Tigers are 18-5-1 and will face Cissna Park on Wednesday.
At Westville
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Westville 7
PBL'114'001'1'— '8 '8' 1
Westville'002'500'0'—'7'11'1
WP — Vance. LP — Ben Johnson. Two or more hits — PBL: Vaugn, Krumweide W: Easton Barney 3, Cade Schaumburg, Cameron Steinbaugh, Drew Wichtowski. 2B — PBL: Steiner, Vance, Martinez, Vaugn W: Barney 2. RBIs — PBL: Cambridge 2, Vaugn 2, Steiner, Vance W: Barney 4, Johnson..