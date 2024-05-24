PREP BASEBALL: Fountain Central takes down North Vermillion

May 23—LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team had the perfect start to its IHSAA Class 1A sectional game with North Vermillion on Tuesday.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first and would go on to a 12-4 win over the Falcons.

Ayden Batchelor had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Nolan Acton had three hits and two RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Conner Paxton and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.

Quintin Holt had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion while Gavin Bean, Aiden Hinchee and Randall Jeffers each had one RBI.

The Mustangs are 9-15 and will play host Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday in semifinal action.

The Falcons end the season at 5-17.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Fountain Central 12, North Vermillion 4

N. Vermillion'002'100'1'— '4 '7' 3

F. Central'500'304'x'—'12'12'1

WP — Ayden Batchelor. LP — Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — NV: Quintin Holt FC: Nolan Acton 3, Batchelor, Kyle Slinker, Asher Davis. 2B — NV: Bean FC: Bryson Davis, Batchelor, Asher Davis. HR — FC: Slinker, Batchelor. RBIs — NV: Bean, Aiden Hinchee, Holt, Randall Jeffers FC: Batchelor 3, Slinker 2, Acton 2, Bryson Davis, Conner Paxton.