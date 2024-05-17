Premiership team news for final games of season

[SNS]

Team news before the final Scottish Premiership fixtures of the season.

Celtic v St Mirren (Sat, 12:30)

Celtic have a full squad for their title party while St Mirren will assess several players who are nursing niggles but hope to have an unchanged pool for their final league game of the season.

The Buddies are still without Greg Kiltie, Jonah Ayunga and Kwon Hyeok-kyu.

Dundee v Kilmarnock (Sat, 12:30)

Dundee will be without Trevor Carson, Ricki Lamie, Joe Shaughnessy (knee) and Owen Beck (groin).

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes will give game time to some of his fringe players. Midfielders Brad Lyons (knee) and Kyle Magennis (hamstring) are missing.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Hearts welcome back Jorge Grant and Stephen Kingsley after they sat out the midweek draw at St Mirren. Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) are all still absent.

Ryan Jack and Abdallah Sima return to the Rangers squad but will not start while there are still question marks over Leon Balogun.

John Lundstram serves the second of a two-match suspension while John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo remain out.

Livingston v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston manager David Martindale expects to be selecting from the same squad he had at his disposal for the midweek defeat at Aberdeen.

That means goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin), James Penrice (hip) and Shaun Donnellan will still be missing.

Hibernian caretaker David Gray also expects to be selecting from a similar pool to the one he had available for Wednesday’s win over Motherwell, with goalkeeper David Marshall, Elie Youan, Will Fish (back) and Lewis Miller (hamstring) set to miss out again.

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sun, 15:00)

Motherwell striker Jon Obika is back to fitness but Barry Maguire (chest), Callum Slattery (knee) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) remain out.

Tony Gallacher will be assessed with regards a return for St Johnstone as he works his way back from a calf problem. Sven Sprangler (knee) remains on the sidelines.

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Ross County boss Don Cowie has no fresh injuries for the crucial game against Aberdeen.

Max Sheaf (muscle), Dylan Smith (ankle) and Scott Allardice (knee) remain out while Ross Callachan is yet to make his comeback following a long-term knee injury.

Aberdeen’s squad is in good shape as interim boss Peter Leven takes charge f the final league match.