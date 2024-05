[Getty Images]

The Premier League have released their nominees for the young player of the season and fans can vote for their favourite on the official website.

Here is the list of eight players:

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

William Saliba - Arsenal

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Destiny Udogie - Tottenham

Alexander Isak - Newcastle

Kobbie Mainoo - Manchester United

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

The winner will be announced on Saturday, 18 May.