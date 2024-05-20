Premier League team of the season: three Arsenal and Man City players but just one Liverpool star

Arsenal's William Saliba 'is a Rolls Royce of a defender' - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Choosing a team of the season is an almost impossible task, not least because there is often more than one player excelling in a position.

This campaign has been remarkable for the number of attackers who have been at the top of their game and it is difficult to leave out Dominic Solanke and Alexander Isak.

In midfield Alexis MacAllister has impressed at Liverpool but it is also hard to find a spot for him. Defensively it has been less formidable although Arsenal fans will argue that both Ben White and Gabriel should be selected. There has been a dearth of impressive full-backs and although there was a temptation to include Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie or even Fulham’s Antonee Robinson it is a team that lines up with a back-three.

The selection is drawn from the top five which may feel obvious but Manchester City and Arsenal deserve to dominate as they have, of course, dominated the Premier League:

Jason Burt’s team of the season (3-4-1-2) Martínez (Aston Villa); Saliba (Arsenal), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Van de Ven (Tottenham); Rodri (Man City); Palmer (Chelsea), Rice (Arsenal), Odegaard (Arsenal), Foden (Man City); Watkins (Aston Villa), Haaland (Man City).

His recent howler against Liverpool aside, the Argentinian has again been outstanding. It is as much about his presence and personality as his ability. There should also be a nod to Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Golden Glove winner, Arsenal’s David Raya.

Aston Villa's World Cup-winner Emi Martinez has been outstanding again - Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

William Saliba

The 23-year-old is a Rolls Royce of a defender at the heart of the best backline in the Premier League. He makes it look effortlessly easy.

Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has marshalled his team expertly during a season in which they have had to cope with injuries and the blooding of young players. Their defence has not been settled but he has remained a constant.

Micky van de Ven

Is there anyone quicker than the Tottenham defender? He has made a hugely impressive debut season and it was such a shame that he was hampered by a hamstring injury. Up to then he was arguably the signing of the campaign.

Mick van de Ven has impressed with his speed and recovery tackles - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It is – apart from the Champions League penalty shoot-out against Real Madrid – more than a year since the Spain midfielder lost a game for club or country. It shows just how crucial he is.

Even when Chelsea were struggling earlier in the season, Palmer continually excelled with his goals and assists and intelligent play. He has quickly become their ‘go-to’ man and most important player.

“Cheap at half the price,” chant the Arsenal fans and Rice has not only fully justified the £105 million committed to buying him from West Ham United but has fitted in seamlessly. He is playing better than ever.

Rice: cheap at half the price - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal captain is one of the most technically gifted players in the league. Quite how he never cut it at Real Madrid is a mystery. He is also extremely hardworking and sets the press for his team.

Phil Foden

The 23-year-old has deservedly scooped all the awards with his best ever return for goals and assists. More than that he has become a pivotal player in Pep Guardiola’s team and also for England.

Phil Foden's sixth title-winning campaign has been his best - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Ollie Watkins

Averaging more than a goal every two games and also providing the most assists in the Premier League, Watkins has led the line superbly.

Erling Haaland

Maybe, if Roy Keane had his way, Haaland should be in the League Two team of the season. The centre-forward has not hit the goals return of the last campaign but his numbers remain phenomenal and he has also been struck by injury.

