Premier League relegation history: Relegated teams by season, length of absence

Staying in the Premier League is difficult, but getting back there once outside of England's top division can be even trickier.

For all but one year since the formation of the Premier League, three teams exit the top-flight (The league relegated four in 1994-95 when it lowered the division to 20 clubs).

And while a few dozen teams have come right back up the next season, another dozen or so have waited between five and 22 years to return.

Another 30 still wait for their next Premier League season.

Below you'll find a list of the teams relegated from the Premier League since 1992-93 as well as the current status of every relegated team and the length of absence each team's faced once sent down from the top.

And, yes, you'll twice find Manchester City in the list. So there's hope!

Premier League relegation history by season

1992:93: Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest

1993-94: Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town

1994-95: Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town

1995-96: Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers

1996-97: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest

1997-98: Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Crystal Palace

1998-99: Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest

1999-2000: Wimbledon, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford

2000-01: Manchester City, Coventry City, Bradford City

2001-02: Ipswich Town, Derby County, Leicester City

2002-03: West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland

2003-04: Leicester City, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

2004-05: Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Southampton

2005-06: Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland

2006-07: Sheffield United, Charlton Athletic, Watford

2007-08: Reading, Birmingham City, Derby County

2008-09: Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion

2009-10: Burnley, Hull City, Portsmouth

2010-11: Birmingham City, Blackpool, West Ham United

2011-12: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Wolverhampton Wanderers

2012-13: Wigan Athletic, Reading, Queens Park Rangers

2013-14: Norwich City, Fulham, Cardiff City

2014-15: Hull City, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers

2015-16: Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa

2016-17: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Hull City

2017-18: Swansea City, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion

2018-19: Cardiff City, Fulham, Huddersfield Town

2019-20: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City

2020-21: Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United

2021-22: Burnley, Watford, Norwich City

2022-23: Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton

2023-24: Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United

So how long have clubs stayed down? And where are they now?

+ = Premier League

++ = Championship

+++ = League One

++++ = League Two

@ = Outside of the English Football League

*Wimbledon suffered a sort of schism, renamed MK Dons in 2004 after moving 50 miles north. A group of supporters started AFC Wimbledon in 2002. Both clubs are currently in League One.

Yet to return (first season in Championship)

++Luton Town (2024-25)

++Burnley (2024-25)

++Sheffield United (2024-25)

++Watford (2022-23)

++Norwich City (2022-23)

++West Bromwich Albion (2021-22)

++Cardiff City (2019-20)

+++Huddersfield Town (2019-20)

++Swansea City (2018-19)

++Stoke City (2018-19)

++Sunderland (2017-18)

++Middlesbrough (2017-18)

++Hull City (2017-18)

++Queens Park Rangers (2015-16)

+++Reading (2013-14)

+++Wigan Athletic (2013-14)

+++Bolton Wanderers (2012-13)

++Blackburn Rovers (2012-13)

+++Blackpool (2011-12)

+++Birmingham City (2011-12)

++Portsmouth (2010-11)

++Derby County (2008-09)

+++Charlton Athletic (2007-08)

++Coventry City (2001-02)

++++Bradford City (2001-02)

*Wimbledon (2000-01)

++Sheffield Wednesday (2000-01)

+++Barnsley (1998-99)

@Oldham Athletic (1994-95)

++++Swindon Town (1994-95)

One season in Championship

+Leicester City (2023-24)

+Ipswich Town (2023-24)

++Burnley (2022-23)

+Fulham (2021-22)

++Norwich City (2020-21)

++Watford (2020-21)

+Fulham (2019-20)

+Newcastle United (2016-17)

++Hull City (2015-16)

++Burnley (2015-16)

++Norwich City (2014-15)

++Queens Park Rangers (2013-14)

+West Ham United (2011-12)

+Newcastle United (2009-10)

++West Bromwich Albion (2009-10)

+++Birmingham City (2008-09)

++Sunderland (2006-07)

+++Birmingham City (2006-07)

++West Bromwich Albion (2003-04)

+Leicester City (2002-03)

+Manchester City (2001-02)

+++Charlton Athletic (1999-2000)

++Middlesbrough (1997-98)

++Nottingham Forest (1997-98)

+++Bolton Wanderers (1996-97)

+Leicester City (1995-96)

+Crystal Palace (1993-94)

+Nottingham Forest (1993-94)

Two seasons in Championship

++Sheffield United (2021-22 and 2022-23)

++West Brom (2018-19 and 2019-20)

++West Brom (2006-07 and 2007-08)

+West Ham United (2003-04 and 2004-05)

++Sunderland (2003-04 and 2004-05)

++Blackburn Rovers (1999-2000 and 2000-01)

++Sunderland (1997-98 and 1998-99)

+Crystal Palace (1995-96 and 1996-97)

++Middlesbrough (1993-94 and 1994-95)

Three seasons

+Bournemouth (2020-21 to 2022-23)

+Aston Villa (2016-17 to 2018-19)

++Norwich City (2016-17 to 2018-19)

++Hull City (2010-11 to 2012-13)

++Bolton Wanderers (1998-99 to 2000-01)

+Crystal Palace (1998-99 to 2003-04)

Four seasons

+Fulham (2014-15 to 2017-18)

++Cardiff City (2014-15 to 2017-18)

++Burnley (2010-11 to 2013-14)

+++Reading (2008-09 to 2011-12)

+Manchester City (1996-97 to 1999-2000)

Five seasons

+Wolves (2004-05 to 2009-09)

++Derby County (2002-03 to 2006-07)

+Ipswich Town (1995-96 to 1999-20)

Six seasons

+Wolves (2012-13 to 2017-18)

++Norwich City (2005-06 to 2010-2011)

++Watford (2000-01 to 2005-06)

Seven seasons

++Middlesbrough (2009-10 to 2015-16)

++Southampton (2005-06 to 2011-12)

Eight seasons

++Watford (2007-08 to 2014-15)

+Crystal Palace (2005-06 to 2012-13)

Nine seasons

++Norwich City (1995-96 to 2003-04)

Ten seasons

+Leicester City (2004-05 to 2013-14)

Twelve seasons

++Sheffield United (2007-08 to 2018-19)

++Sheffield United (1994-95 to 2005-06)

Fifteen seasons

++Queens Park Rangers (1996-97 to 2010-11)

Sixteen seasons

++Leeds United (2004-05 to 2019-20)

Twenty-two seasons

+Ipswich Town (2002-03 to present)

