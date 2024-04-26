Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v Ride's Andy Bell & Steve Queralt

[BBC Sport]

Liverpool's title hopes suffered a huge blow when they lost the Merseyside derby in midweek, but how will Premier League leaders Arsenal fare when they travel across town to play north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday?

"Anything could happen," said BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. "Are we going to see the Spurs side who demolished Aston Villa 4-0 in March - or the one that collapsed against Newcastle, or just did not turn up against Fulham?

"I don't know, but I do know Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will go on the attack."

Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Andy Bell and Steve Queralt from Ride, who support Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bassist Steve grew up a Spurs fan - on a diet of chips and Glenn Hoddle's genius - but guitarist Andy is a more recent convert to Arsenal's cause.

Andy told BBC Sport: "I was a neutral as a kid - I grew up in Oxford and did go and see Oxford United a couple of times, but I never really stuck with it because it was always music for me.

"Then I ended up leaving the UK entirely for a few years and when I came back, around 2007, I started living in London for the first time and settled in north London.

"So, a lot of my friends were going to see Arsenal and I started going too.

"The first match I actually went to was quite a legendary one - when Andrey Arshavin's goal beat Barcelona in 2011 - which was a big part of it for me. I am told it is one of the all-time great Arsenal goals, and I was lucky enough to be there for it.

"Since then, I just got sucked into it really. That was a few years before the Ride reunion happened so there was a moment when we got back together when Steve and I were like 'oh yeah, we are now rivals!'.

"I know I'm a latecomer but I do feel I get away with that slightly because, when I started going regularly, it was not exactly the glory years. It was more when Arsene Wenger was on his long goodbye, so not such a fun time to be an Arsenal fan.

"Things are much better now, though, and I've just really enjoyed these past two seasons and the progress we have made.

"Last season was so much fun because no-one expected us to challenge for the title. At the start of this one it felt a little bit funny because I think Mikel Arteta was trying some different ways of playing, rather than going all out, all of the time, because of how exhausting it was towards the end last time. It feels like we are in a better place now."

As a Spurs season-ticket holder, Steve has also had more to smile about in the past few months since Postecoglou took charge - even though their hopes of a top-four finish are in the balance.

"It has been like a breath of fresh air compared to the times where we had to endure Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte," he explained.

"For me they were really dark years where the football was dreadful and there was a toxic atmosphere.

"This season has been so different. Ange is such a straight-talking guy and we started off brilliantly, playing really good football.

"When we are good, we are really good. Yes, our form is unreliable and we look a bit wobbly at the moment but this his first season, and hopefully it is just the start.

"Fourth place is still possible but our defeat by Newcastle last time out was a big blow - goodness knows what happened to us there.

"It was the same thing at Fulham in March when we lost heavily as well. Both of those games were bizarre because we had no imagination, no creativity and hardly managed a shot at goal - it was just dreadful.

"Those results have kind of sealed our fate to finish fifth - but if you had offered me that at the start of the season, with a new manager, I would have taken it."

SATURDAY, 27 APRIL

West Ham v Liverpool (12:30 BST)

Earlier this month, when Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace on the same day Arsenal were beaten by Aston Villa, it was Grand National weekend and I made an analogy about how both of them had hit the third-last fence hard, but could both still recover.

Well, Arsenal have responded really well to get their noses in front, but Liverpool stumbled badly again against Everton and, to continue the horse-racing theme, their only hope now is to hope that the Gunners and Manchester City both fall at the last.

I don't see that happening but Liverpool have just got to look after themselves now and try to beat West Ham.

Who knows what kind of Hammers performance we are going to get after all the noise around the talks they have had with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim this week.

I know clubs have to make plans, but for that to come out the way it did that was really disrespectful to West Ham boss David Moyes when the club have not made an announcement about his future.

So, how do I call this when we don't know what the mood in their camp will be like? It's also hard to back Liverpool, because Mohamed Salah is out of form and Darwin Nunez's finishing has been so terrible.

I have a feeling the Reds will edge it but, like I say, they are out of the title race now anyway.

I'm sad about that, because I don't want Jurgen Klopp's time as Liverpool manager to end like this.

Klopp is a fierce competitor and he came in with that 'heavy-metal' brand of football... but it seems his spell at Anfield is going to finish with him just tinkering around on the piano, with nothing to play for.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Steve's prediction: Liverpool are going to be wounded after Wednesday, but I still think they will win. 1-2

Andy's prediction: I agree, and I am basing this on West Ham's recent form too. 0-2

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have found a bit of form and the goals are flying in too. I have always been a fan of big centre-forwards and Jean-Philippe Mateta is on fire for them at the moment, with seven in his past seven matches.

In contrast, Fulham have lost three of their past four games but, if this is the kind of game I expect it to be, I have a feeling they will halt the Palace charge.

I don't see Marco Silva's side keeping out the Eagles front-line of Mateta, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, but they should have plenty of chances too - I think both sets of fans are going to enjoy this one.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Andy's prediction: It's a battle of mid-table, 13th versus 14th, and I'm going with Palace to win it. 1-2

Steve's prediction: They are two quite well-matched teams, so a draw for me. 2-2

Man Utd v Burnley

Manchester United never seem to make things easy for themselves, as they showed again in midweek.

The one time I predict them to win a game, against bottom side Sheffield United, they ended up going behind twice before turning it around.

Burnley have given themselves a chance of staying up and, if you look at their recent performances, they have been pretty consistent.

The Clarets' results have improved too - they have only lost one of their past seven games, and would have picked up more than 10 points if not for some costly goalkeeper errors.

So, they will be up for this one, and they already gave United a close game at Turf Moor earlier in the season, when they lost out to a brilliant Bruno Fernandes volley.

I don't always agree with Fernandes' antics, but he is such an important player for Erik ten Hag's side. After rescuing them against the Blades on Wednesday, he will probably help them get over the line in this game too.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Steve's prediction: United are so unpredictable - but they are at home and I actually think Burnley are done for, in terms of relegation, so it could be quite comfortable for them. 2-0

Andy's prediction: That's interesting. I should caveat all of this by saying I have no idea about football really, I just like going to to watch Arsenal. Having said that, I know United have been up and down so I am going to back Burnley to follow up their big win from last week and hold them off here. 0-0

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sheffield United will be relegated if they lose this game but it is going to happen sooner or later even if they avoid defeat.

The Blades have lacked quality in all areas but they have known they are going down for a while now, and the important thing for them is how they regroup for next season.

Newcastle put eight goals past them at Bramall Lane in September and I am pretty sure they will cut through them pretty easily this time too. I am going to give Sheffield United a goal, but that is all they will get.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Steve's prediction: A relatively routine home win. Sheffield United might put up a decent fight but Newcastle will be too strong for them. 3-0

Andy's prediction: That's exactly what I have put too. 3-0

Wolves v Luton

Wolves are in awful form so this might seem like a good fixture for Luton, who are desperate for points. I am not so sure it will work out that way.

I watched the Hatters' lose 5-1 at home to Brentford last week and while they play expansive football which means they carry an attacking threat, it means they are extremely vulnerable at the back.

Luton's approach is to be brave, and I understand that, but the Bees could have scored eight or nine and Wolves are good enough to expose those frailties too.

I said in February that Luton boss Rob Edwards will be manager of the season if he keeps them in the Premier League, and I stand by that - but he is up against it now.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Andy's prediction: I am backing Wolves. I know they are not on a good run but whenever I've seen them this season, they have played really well. 1-0

Steve's prediction: It's now or never for Luton and this is a real chance for them to make some ground up. They are going to go hell for leather to get an away win. 1-2

Everton v Brentford (17:30)

I always felt Everton's season depended a lot on Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it felt like he was in the wilderness for months before he put in such a brilliant performance against Liverpool on Wednesday.

He was such a handful all game and showed what a good a player he is. I was left thinking where have you been for so long?

You have to wonder how much Everton have got left in the tank after their efforts to win the Merseyside derby but a lot of the pressure is off them now.

It is the same for Brentford after their run of results - both of these teams are almost safe because Luton would need a miracle to catch them.

I am not sure what is going on with Bees striker Ivan Toney, because he was on the bench for a couple of games before missing the win over Luton with a hip injury, but they don't seem to need him at the moment.

This is a hard one to call because a win would effectively cement survival for whoever gets it, but a draw is also a decent result for both teams - and that might mean this is quite a cagey affair.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: They have both been winning games and again they are next to each other in the table so I am going for a barnstorming Brentford win. 2-3

Steve's prediction: I have a bit of a soft spot for Brentford because I live quite close to their ground. So, I'm backing them, just based on that really. 0-2

Aston Villa v Chelsea (20:00)

I just don't understand how Chelsea can go from pushing Manchester City close in three games this season to the inept level of performance we saw from them against Arsenal on Tuesday.

I think they should stick with their manager Mauricio Pochettino regardless of what happens in their remaining games, but another walloping here will obviously damage his cause.

Chelsea won at Villa Park in the FA Cup in February, and I am actually expecting a response from them - but Aston Villa will still be too good for them.

Tottenham can move level with Unai Emery's side in fourth place if they win their games in hand but I'd much rather be in Villa's position. They have all the momentum at the moment, and look full of confidence too.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Andy's prediction: I've gone for a draw here. 2-2

Steve's prediction: Villa are kind of steamrolling their way to fourth spot now, and I also could not wish anything but the worst for Chelsea. 3-0

SUNDAY, 28 APRIL

Bournemouth v Brighton (14:00)

Brighton's season has fizzled out and it cannot have helped that there is uncertainty over their manager Roberto de Zerbi, who has been linked with so many other clubs.

The Seagulls still had some nice passages of play against Manchester City on Thursday night but it was nowhere near enough - City schooled them from start to finish.

Bournemouth are above them in the table now, something which seemed unlikely earlier in the campaign - when Brighton beat the Cherries at Amex Stadium at the end of September, it sent them third while Andoni Iraola's side were still waiting for their first win.

The way Iraola has turned things around has surprised everyone, myself included, and I am certainly not going to back against them here. I am predicting a south-coast cracker, and a Bournemouth victory.

Sutton's prediction: 4-3

Andy's prediction: No goals here! 0-0

Steve's prediction: Again, neither team really have much to play for anymore, so I am going to go for it to be a nice sunny afternoon by the sea and Bournemouth to win. 2-1

Tottenham v Arsenal (14:00)

Arsenal bounced back superbly from their defeat by Aston Villa with wins over Wolves and Chelsea and I am expecting more of the same here.

They should win this because of the way they are playing and also because I just don't think Tottenham have been at their best in their past few games, even the ones they have won.

It will still be really keenly contested, but the Gunners have a great balance in attack and defence and that might give them the edge.

If Arsenal do come out on top, it would be an enormous win for them in the title race and keep the heat on Manchester City.

I have no doubt Mikel Arteta's side will win their final three games too - Bournemouth (home), Manchester United (away) and Everton (home) - but it will not be enough if City keep winning too.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Andy's prediction: I am going for a score close to my heart, based on when I've watched these games previously. 2-5

Steve's prediction: You could argue that, certainly two weeks ago, Arsenal were the best team in the league. It pains me to say it but they look sharp, they look strong and they score lots of goals. Also, lots of players score the goals for them - they don't rely on any one player. So, it is going to be a very tough afternoon for Tottenham and Arsenal will definitely score - so I am going for us to win 4-1.

Andy on the title race: City are favourites, but anything is possible. With us beating Chelsea on Tuesday, it is all open again.

Steve: It will be all over on Sunday! But with both head and heart, I think City are going to win it. I can't see them losing any more games now, especially with the Champions League out of the way.

Nottingham Forest v Man City (16:30)

Manchester City were so impressive against Brighton on Thursday. There would have been some Arsenal fans who switched the TV on, hoping to see their title rivals slip up - but they had wrapped the game up by half-time.

When you see City perform like that, you think who can get near them... but I have a feeling this game is going to be a lot closer for the defending champions.

Nottingham Forest have shown us plenty of times before that they can be stubborn at home - including when Chris Wood got them a point late on against City there last season - and I don't think they will be swatted aside so easily.

The crowd is going to be raucous, contesting every decision that goes against Forest after the outcry from the club over the officiating in last week's defeat by Everton.

The officials did get one of the three incidents in question wrong, because Ashley Young's challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi was a penalty.

But what worried me was seeing Forest defender Neco Williams come out afterwards, saying the same things happen every week, and how the top six teams would not get those calls against them.

What are Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his players focusing on? If they are going into games thinking about who is the referee or who is on video assistant referee duty then they are taking their eye off the thing that really matters, which is their performance levels on the pitch.

On Sunday they are playing against a team where they really can't afford to lose their focus. They are capable of giving City a good game but keeping their concentration is the key.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Steve's prediction: It's going to be a walk in the park for City. 0-2

Andy's prediction: I can't quite condemn Forest to not getting a goal. 1-2

How did Sutton do last time?

Sutton got four correct results, with no exact scores, from the six Premier League games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, giving him 40 points.

His guest, Jericho Ridge star Zack Morris, got three correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 30 points.

Those games were rearranged from FA Cup quarter-final weekend in March, when the guests were Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from alt-rock band Friedberg.

Anna and Emily also made their predictions for these fixtures, and picked up 20 more points to go with the 10 they picked up initially.

That was enough to lift them off the bottom of the guest leaderboard, although they still lost out 80-30 to Sutton overall.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Luke Littler 170 Anthony Joshua 150 Ross from Twin Atlantic 140 Eddie Hearn 130 Nathan Aspinall, CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson 120 Barry Can't Swim 110 Anish Kumar 100 UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, Fabian Edwards, Joelah from 1Xtra, KSI, Franklin star Daniel Mays, Midas the Jagaban 90 Jermain Defoe, 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, Songer 80 Chris Sutton 77 (average after 34 weeks) David Earl, Keke from 1Xtra, Jazzie Zonzolo 70 Dave from The Zutons, Tommy Fury, Joe from Nothing But Thieves, Sam from Twin Atlantic 60 Gabe of Jamie Johnson FC, Ed Leigh, Tash from The Football Academy, Matthew Vaughn, Rick Witter 50 Bionic, AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli, Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from Blossoms, Declan McKenna, JayO 40 Jericho Ridge star Zack Morris, Vigil star Dougray Scott, Felix White, Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from Friedberg 30 Willie J Healey, Bria Keely of Better Joy 20 Suggs, Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring 10

Total scores after week 34 Chris Sutton 2,620 Guests 2,410

Sutton v guests P34 W19 D7 L8

How did you get on?

Only 12% of you thought Everton would beat Liverpool but, like Chris, you were right about Palace beating Newcastle. Only just, though - 35% backed the Magpies, but 38% went with the Eagles.

You v Chris & the guests - midweek fixtures =1. You 4/6 =1. Chris 4/6 3. Guests 3/6

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match. Zack's scores are used in both tables.

Total scores after week 34 1. You 187/336 2. Chris 181/336 3. Guests 170/336

