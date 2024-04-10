What Premier League games are on Today: Matchweek 33 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

The Premier League season's 33rd round of games begins and ends with blue bloods clashing for serious stakes.

Newcastle United's European hopes are no sure thing when they welcome a Spurs side looking to firm up their top-four (or -five) credentials with a win at imposing St. James' Park (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday).

The week then sees Man City hosting Luton Town and Manchester United going to Bournemouth, both Mancunian sides needing strong finishes and help to reach their seasons' goals.

Sunday has West Ham, Liverpool, and Arsenal all at home, and we'll see if there's a change atop the Premier League table, which currently reads:



Place — Club — W-D-L — GF-GA — GD — Points

Arsenal — 22-5-4 — 75-24 — +51— 71 Liverpool — 21-8-2 — 72-30 — +42 — 71 Man City —21-7-3 — 71-31 — +40 — 70



The weekend concludes with Chelsea aiming to burnish top-half credentials with a win over Everton, a club dealing with its second points deduction of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full.

What Premier League games are on today? Matchweek 33

Saturday 13 April 2024

7:30am: Newcastle v Spurs - USA Network - Watch online via NBC.com

10am: Brentford v Sheff Utd - Watch live on Peacock Premium

10am: Burnley v Brighton - Watch live on Peacock Premium

10am: Man City v Luton Town - Watch live on Peacock Premium

10am: Nott’m Forest v Wolves - USA Network - Watch online via NBC.com

12:30pm: AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd - NBC/Peacock - Watch online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Sunday 14 April 2024

9am: West Ham v Fulham - Watch live on Peacock Premium

9am: Liverpool v Crystal Palace - USA Network - Watch online via NBC.com

11:30am: Arsenal v Aston Villa - USA Network - Watch online via NBC.com

Monday 15 April 2024