Predicting the Packers 16-player practice squad following roster cutdowns

By 3:00 PM CST on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers must trim their roster from the current 90 eligible players down to just 53. Then, once that process is completed, and before they can fully turn their attention to the regular season, the Packers have to construct their 16-player practice squad.

Around the league, once these initial roster cuts are made, players with fewer than four accrued NFL seasons will go on waivers, where another team can put in a claim on them. Those with four or more accrued NFL seasons who are released become free agents right away and can sign wherever they please.

Once players clear waivers, they are then free agents and can also sign with whichever team they choose. In most instances, teams will then bring back their own players that they just released the day prior to construct their practice squad, although in 2022, the Packers did make two outside additions.

Following the Packers’ final preseason game with Seattle, I put together my final 53-man roster prediction, which you can find here. Now, with that as my guide, I will project what I think the Packers practice squad will look like.

Quarterback (1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Alex McGough (17) during the first day of practice of theGreen Bay Packers’ 2023 training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Ray NitschkeField in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Alex McGough

The Packers could look to sign a quarterback on the waiver market, but I think Alex McGough showcased enough upside this summer, especially with his game-winning drive against Seattle, where he led the offense 89 yards on 10 plays while taking over five minutes off the clock. Overall, McGough was 5-for-7 in the preseason for 69 yards and flashed some arm talent in practice. As the third quarterback, his reps in practice and in the preseason were limited, not to mention that he was a late addition, but he should only continue to get more comfortable with additional time in the offense.

Running back (2)

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) tries to get past New England Patriots safety Brad Hawkins (29) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Patrick Taylor

I went back and forth about whether or not to put Patrick Taylor on the 53-man roster but decided to use the practice squad elevation rules to my advantage. With just Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the roster, Taylor is going to be the first running back elevated with his ability to impact special teams, and his steadiness as a blocker and pass catcher.

Emanuel Wilson

Emanuel Wilson really impressed as a ball carrier this preseason, showing very good vision to find running lanes. He finished the three games averaging 5.9 yards per rush on 38 attempts with two touchdowns. Matt LaFleur said he needed to continue to be more consistent as a blocker and on special teams and to also work on his conditioning. A season on the practice squad will give him the opportunity to work on those areas.

Wide Receiver (2)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton makes a catch during practice on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Jadakis Bonds

I wrote in one of my recent training camp recaps that Jadakis Bonds had been doing well over the last two weeks to make a strong practice squad push. He was seeing more snaps with the second-team offense during that span and had Sean Clifford looking his way on a few occasions. He then had the big play against Seattle to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Bo Melton

A quad injury derailed Bo Melton’s summer, but before that, he was in the early mix for a roster spot. He has elite speed, running a 4.34 40-yard dash, was targeted in space and downfield where his speed was on display, and he filled a number of special teams roles.

Tight End (1)

Jul 27, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Austin Allen (49) and tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during training camp at Ray Nitschke Filed. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Allen

It’s possible that the Packers make an outside addition at this position in particular, but Allen gives Green Bay a more traditional Y-tight end option on the practice squad who can be tasked with some blocking responsibilities, an area that still remains a bit of an unknown within this position group. In Tyler Davis’ absence, he saw his role on special teams increase this preseason as well.

Fullback (1)

Green Bay Packers fullback Henry Pearson (44) during training camp on Aug. 1, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Henry Pearson

Henry Pearson left the New England game with a knee injury and it is unknown what his status is moving forward. So admittedly, he may not be an option, and if that’s the case, I’d add a third running back, keeping Tyler Goodson. However, if available, Pearson provides a backup option at fullback to Josiah Deguara. Pearson proved to be a capable blocker and made some plays as a pass catcher as well.

Offensive Line (2)

Kadeem Telfort

At 6-8 and 322 pounds, Kadeem Telfort has rare size at the offensive tackle position and showcased enough during training camp and the preseason that it makes sense to put him on the practice squad to develop and take a swing on his potential. From a size and athletic profile, he measured out similar to Caleb Jones. In 19 pass-blocking snaps, Telfort was credited with giving up one sack.

James Empey

Once the Packers released Jake Hanson, James Empey was the second-team center, for the most part. In 19 pass-blocking snaps this preseason, Empey didn’t give up any pressures. Of course, the Packers have other options at center on the 53-man besides Josh Myers, but there aren’t any other true centers on the roster. Empey at least gives them an option in that regard from the practice squad.

Interior Defensive Line (1)

Aug 1, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Chris Slayton (98) runs through a pass rush drill during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Slayton

I have six interior defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, and out of those who remain from the Packers 90-man, Chris Slayton was by far the most productive. He played the most snaps, had the most pressures with two, and PFF’s best run defense grade.

Edge Rusher (1)

Linebacker Keshawn Banks (51) during the 2023 Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Don Hutson Center indoor practice facility in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keshawn Banks

With going heavy at the edge rusher position on the 53-man roster in keeping six, I decided to only have Keshawn Banks on the practice squad. In what is a deep edge rusher position group, Banks may have flown under the radar, but he had a really nice training camp. He finished the preseason with two pressures and was consistently finding his way into the backfield during practices, including against New England in the joint practices, and held up well against the run.

Linebacker (1)

Tariq Carpenter (24) is shown during Green Bay Packers minicamp Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis.

Packers08 13

Tariq Carpenter

You can read my initial 53-man prediction by clicking here to see why I didn’t include Tariq Carpenter on the roster, but a year on the practice squad will give him the opportunity to continue developing as a linebacker. He also provides special teams value and can be elevated to the gameday roster or signed to it if an injury occurs.

Cornerback (2)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kiondre Thomas (43) gets set on defense during an NFL pre-season football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Corey Ballentine was my 54th player when constructing my roster, so being able to get him back to the practice squad would be a huge win. He spent much of the summer lined up on the boundary with the second-team defense and was a key special teams contributor during the second half of last season.

Kiondre Thomas

Kiondre Thomas once again had a nice preseason in coverage, allowing just two receptions on seven targets for 23 yards. He was also used often on special teams and could provide value to the gameday roster in that capacity this season. From coverage to special teams to run defense and tackling, Thomas has a sound all-around game.

Safety (1)

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Benny Sapp III (pointing) and linebacker Tariq Carpenter (24) celebrate after Sapp’s interception against the Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sapp

With six safeties on my 53-man roster prediction, I don’t think it’s necessary to keep on on the practice squad. However, Benny Sapp took advantage of his opportunities, and in terms of looking ahead, of the six safeties on the initial roster, only Anthony Johnson is under contract beyond 2023. Sapp provides a developmental option at a position lacking long-term depth.

Specialists (1)

Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (41) punts the ball during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Daniel Whelan

Daniel Whelan packs a lot of power, as we saw in the preseason finale, where he unleashed a 58-yard punt. Rich Bisaccia also said that he has continued to improve as a holder. He very well could be the Packers next punter once they move on from Pat O’Donnell.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire