Predicting the Falcons’ starting offense after 2023 free agency

In the two years since hiring general manager Terry Fontenot, the Atlanta Falcons have gone from salary cap hell to having the second-most projected cap space in the NFL.

If the team releases quarterback Marcus Mariota, Atlanta would have nearly $70 million to spend this offseason. While we don’t expect the team to go on a spending frenzy, there’s room to add a few quality players without completely breaking the bank.

Here’s an early projection of what Atlanta’s starting offense could look like after adding a few free agents this offseason.

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Drake London

WR Jakobi Meyers (Free Agent)

WR Damiere Byrd (Free Agent)

TE Kyle Pitts

TE: MyCole Pruitt (Free Agent)

LT Jake Matthews

LG Elijah Wilkinson (Free Agent)

C Connor McGovern (Free Agent)

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary (Free Agent)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire