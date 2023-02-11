Predicting the Falcons’ starting offense after 2023 free agency
In the two years since hiring general manager Terry Fontenot, the Atlanta Falcons have gone from salary cap hell to having the second-most projected cap space in the NFL.
If the team releases quarterback Marcus Mariota, Atlanta would have nearly $70 million to spend this offseason. While we don’t expect the team to go on a spending frenzy, there’s room to add a few quality players without completely breaking the bank.
Here’s an early projection of what Atlanta’s starting offense could look like after adding a few free agents this offseason.
QB Desmond Ridder
(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
RB Tyler Allgeier
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR Drake London
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
WR Jakobi Meyers (Free Agent)
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
WR Damiere Byrd (Free Agent)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
TE Kyle Pitts
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
TE: MyCole Pruitt (Free Agent)
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
LT Jake Matthews
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
LG Elijah Wilkinson (Free Agent)
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
C Connor McGovern (Free Agent)
(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
RG Chris Lindstrom
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
RT Kaleb McGary (Free Agent)
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)