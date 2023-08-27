Predicting every Big Ten team’s 2023 wins and losses, final record

Week 0 has officially kicked off college football season, but the Big Ten has to wait a few more days before any of its teams spring into action for the 2023 campaign.

There are a lot of questions this year. Can Michigan football go 12-0 for a second-straight year and beat Penn State and Ohio State for a third-straight year? Will Drew Allar elevate the Nittany Lions? Who will Ohio State’s quarterback be? Can MSU rebound after a moribund 2022 campaign? How quickly can Matt Rhule get Nebraska back on track? How will Iowa fare with Cade McNamara at quarterback? Will Wisconsin thrive under Luke Fickell? Will Purdue still be an offensive juggernaut with Ryan Walters at the helm? How does Minnesota rebound after losing Tanner Morgan? Has Indiana changed its identity back to run-first? Has Maryland turned the corner? Can Northwestern do anything after a bad year-plus? How does Illinois handle the loss of Walters to Purdue? Rutgers?

We took it upon ourselves to predict every game, not by score but by final result, to determine what each team will accomplish this year, including their final record. You can find our predictions below by team.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Toledo, FAU, Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Northwestern

Losses: Kansas, Penn State, Maryland, Iowa

Record: 8-4

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers, Purdue

Losses: Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State

Record: 4-8

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska

Losses: Wisconsin

Record: 11-1

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers

Losses: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan

Record: 9-3

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State

Losses: None

Record: 12-0

Michigan State Spartans

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana

Losses: Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State

Record: 5-7

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan State, Purdue

Losses: North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Record: 6-6

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Colorado, Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern

Losses: Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa

Record: 4-8

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Wins: Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota

Losses: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan

Record: 9-3

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois, Northwestern, UMass, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State

Losses: Iowa, Michigan

Record: 10-2

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Fresno State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Northwestern

Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana

Record: 4-8

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Wagner, Indiana

Losses: Virginia Tech, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Maryland

Record: 4-8

Wisconsin Badgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Buffalo, Washington State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota

Losses: Illinois, Ohio State

Record: 10-2

