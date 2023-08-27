Predicting every Big Ten team’s 2023 wins and losses, final record
Week 0 has officially kicked off college football season, but the Big Ten has to wait a few more days before any of its teams spring into action for the 2023 campaign.
There are a lot of questions this year. Can Michigan football go 12-0 for a second-straight year and beat Penn State and Ohio State for a third-straight year? Will Drew Allar elevate the Nittany Lions? Who will Ohio State’s quarterback be? Can MSU rebound after a moribund 2022 campaign? How quickly can Matt Rhule get Nebraska back on track? How will Iowa fare with Cade McNamara at quarterback? Will Wisconsin thrive under Luke Fickell? Will Purdue still be an offensive juggernaut with Ryan Walters at the helm? How does Minnesota rebound after losing Tanner Morgan? Has Indiana changed its identity back to run-first? Has Maryland turned the corner? Can Northwestern do anything after a bad year-plus? How does Illinois handle the loss of Walters to Purdue? Rutgers?
We took it upon ourselves to predict every game, not by score but by final result, to determine what each team will accomplish this year, including their final record. You can find our predictions below by team.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Wins: Toledo, FAU, Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Northwestern
Losses: Kansas, Penn State, Maryland, Iowa
Record: 8-4
Indiana Hoosiers
Wins: Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers, Purdue
Losses: Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State
Record: 4-8
Iowa Hawkeyes
Wins: Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska
Losses: Wisconsin
Record: 11-1
Maryland Terrapins
Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers
Losses: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan
Record: 9-3
Michigan Wolverines
Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State
Losses: None
Record: 12-0
Michigan State Spartans
Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, Rutgers, Nebraska, Indiana
Losses: Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State
Record: 5-7
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Michigan State, Purdue
Losses: North Carolina, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Record: 6-6
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Wins: Colorado, Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern
Losses: Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa
Record: 4-8
Ohio State Buckeyes
Wins: Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota
Losses: Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan
Record: 9-3
Penn State Nittany Lions
Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois, Northwestern, UMass, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State
Losses: Iowa, Michigan
Record: 10-2
Purdue Boilermakers
Wins: Fresno State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Northwestern
Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana
Record: 4-8
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Wagner, Indiana
Losses: Virginia Tech, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Maryland
Record: 4-8
Wisconsin Badgers
Wins: Buffalo, Washington State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota
Losses: Illinois, Ohio State
Record: 10-2