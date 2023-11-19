Predicting what the College Football Playoff rankings will look like after Week 12
There’s just one week left in the college football regular season. From there it’s off to the conference championship games. All of the action over the next couple of weeks will determine what four teams make the College Football Playoff, and this year there’s a bushel of undefeated and one-loss teams still in the mix for it all.
Ohio State is one of them after dismantling Minnesota. Last week’s No. 1 team Georgia along with the other undefeated teams, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington are also in the driver’s seat. Other one loss teams like Oregon, Alabama, and Texas will also be there depending on how things shake out in front of them.
Week 12 was absent a lot of drama with the top teams winning, so the College Football Playoff committee may not have too difficult of a job, at least at the top. Beyond that though, there’s sure to be some reshuffling. We also don’t know how the wins the Ducks, Seminoles, and Huskies had will impact the order near the top four.
We do our best to try and sort out what the CFP committee will do after each week’s set of games and we’ve been pretty good at it so far, so why not continue those efforts.
Here’s our prediction on what the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the committee unveils the fourth set of rankings on Tuesday.
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at Georgia Tech
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 1
Last Result: Won at Tennessee, 38-10
Why the Ranking
Georgia may not have had the most difficult schedule early on in its campaign, but it has now beaten three straight ranked teams. Last week’s win over Missouri was enough to vault the Bulldogs over Ohio State and they’ve only cemented that ranking with a dominating performance over SEC opponent Tennessee Saturday.
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at Michigan
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 2
Last Result: Won vs. Minnesota, 37-3
Why the Ranking
We were critical of the committee flipping Ohio State and Georgia last weekend after the Buckeyes did nothing to lose that spot, but since the dye has been cast, expect OSU to remain at No. 2 because of both top teams looking the part.
Michigan Wolverines (11-0)
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Ohio State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 3
Last Result: Won at Maryland, 31-24
Why the Ranking
Michigan didn’t look the best against Maryland but the body of work will be enough to keep the Wolverines at No. 3. The stage is set for a titanic matchup with Ohio State next weekend. Set the DVR and get your popcorn ready.
Florida State Seminoles (11-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at Florida
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 4
Last Result: Won vs. North Alabama, 58-13
WHy the Ranking
Nobody expected Florida State to struggle with FCS opponent North Alabama but the Seminoles took a huge blow, losing quarterback Jordan Travis. The committee will take into account injuries but will take a wait-and-see-approach. Suddenly, the game at Florida next week takes on added significance.
Washington Huskies (11-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
vs. Washington State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 5
Last Result: Won at Oregon State, 22-20
Why the Ranking
It wasn’t pretty as Washington continued to labor to win, but it was in some pretty bad weather at a highly ranked opponent, so the CFP committee will look favorably at the Huskies effort in a close victory on the road. The Huskies seem to be on a collision course rematch with Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game.
Oregon Ducks (10-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
vs. Oregon State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 6
Last Result: Won at Arizona State, 49-13
Why the Ranking
The Ducks just keep plugging away, playing like as good as anyone right now. However, until they get a chance for a mulligan against Washington, Oregon isn’t moving up because of the head-to-head win by the Huskies.
Texas Longhorns (10-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/18
at Iowa State
11/24
vs. Texas Tech
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 7
Last Result: Won at Iowa State, 26-16
Why the Ranking
Texas will continue to stay ahead of Alabama as long as the Longhorns continue to win — until maybe — if the Tide can beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Texas hasn’t looked nearly as good as it did early on in the season but continues to find a way to win and will most likely remain firmly here for now.
Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Chattanooga
12/2
SEC Championship vs. Georgia
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 8
Last Result: Won vs. Chattanooga, 66-10
Why the Ranking
Does anyone really believe that Texas would beat Alabama if they played again? The Tide are a much better team than early in the season, but the loss against the Longhorns are keeping them from moving further up the rankings. There’s an Ace in the hole though if ‘Bama can take care of Georgia in Atlanta.
Missouri Tigers (9-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
at Arkansas
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 9
Last Result: Won vs. Florida, 33-31
Why the Ranking
Missouri escaped an upset bid by Florida at home, but that won’t matter much. The committee thinks a lot of the Tigers as the highest ranked two-loss team (ahem, SEC), so there won’t be a change here.
Louisville Cardinals (10-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Kentucky
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 10
Last Result: Won at Miami (FL), 38-31
Why the Ranking
Louisville won in rather unconvincing fashion for the second week in a row, but there’s not a team below the Cardinals that have the resume or wins to supplant them at the No. 10 spot. They won’t make the playoff, but have put together a fantastic year.
Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 12
Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 27-6
Ole Miss Rebels (9-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/23
at Mississippi State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 13
Last Result: Won vs. UL Monroe, 35-3
Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
vs. TCU
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 14
Last Result: Won at BYU, 31-24
Oregon State Beavers (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
at Oregon
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 11
Last Result: Lost vs. Washington, 22-20
LSU Tigers (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Texas A&M
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 15
Last Result: Won vs. Georgia State, 56-14
Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/24
at Nebraska
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 16
Last Result: Won vs. Illinois, 15-13
Arizona Wildcats (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at Arizona State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 17
Last Result: Won vs. Utah, 42-18
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at Stanford
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 19
Last Result: Won vs. Wake Forest, 45-7
Kansas State (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Iowa State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 21
Last Result: Won at Kansas, 31-27
Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. BYU
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 23
Last Result: Won at Houston, 43-30
Tulane Green Wave (10-1)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. UTSA
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 24
Last Result: Won vs. FAU, 24-8
Tennessee Volunteers (7-4)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Vanderbilt
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 18
Last Result: Lost vs. Georgia, 38-10
Liberty Flames (11-0)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at UTEP
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: N/A
Last Result: Won vs. UMass, 49-25
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
at NC State
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 20
Last Result: Lost at Clemson, 31-20
Utah Utes (7-4)
Remaining Schedule
Date
Opponent
11/25
vs. Colorado
Last Week’s CFP Ranking: 22
Last Result: Lost at Arizona, 42-18