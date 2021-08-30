Predicting best options for Green Bay Packers practice squad

The Green Bay Packers will begin cutting players to trim the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline. We attempted to predict the initial 53-man roster here.

Soon after final cuts, general manager Brian Gutekunst can start building his 16-player practice squad – another important part of creating a roster. A 53-player team quickly turns into a complete 69-player roster.

Predicting the practice squad has value because teams can go lighter at one spot on the 53-man roster if they believe they’ll have depth coming back on the practice squad. And with weekly promotions available, the practice squad truly is an extension of the active roster. This idea could be important for the Packers at positions such as edge rusher and safety.

Here’s our best attempt at predicting the players best suited for the Packers’ practice squad to start 2021:

QB Kurt Benkert: No need to keep him on the 53 with Jordan Love healthy. Benkert should clear waivers and be the ideal No. 3 quarterback to stash on the practice squad. RB Dexter Williams: Patrick Taylor is also an option here if Williams isn't interested in returning on the practice squad. Williams is the more dynamic runner, and he flashed ability as a kick returner. WR Reggie Begelton: He really looked improved during his second summer in Green Bay. Having him on the practice squad would ensure the Packers are at least seven-deep in trustworthy receivers. WR Juwann Winfree: His injury situation clouds his future. Not appearing in any preseason games likely killed his shot at making the roster, but returning for another run on the practice squad makes a lot of sense for the player and team. TE Bronson Kaufusi: He flashed as a run-blocker, so stashing him would allow more time to continue his conversion to tight end from the defensive line. And Aaron Rodgers loves him. OL Cole Van Lanen: There's still a chance he lands on the 53. The practice squad would be a good spot for him to focus on becoming an NFL right tackle. OT Coy Cronk: The undrafted rookie only got 38 snaps during the preseason, but he's a young player worth taking a longer look at while on the practice squad in 2021. OL Jacob Capra: The Packers like his positional versatility, and he didn't look overwhelmed during his preseason appearances.

DL Willington Previlon: His length as an interior rusher adds something different to the defensive line group. Another year marinating on the practice squad could make him a useful player. DL Abdullah Anderson: The Packers just added him to the roster this past week, but he's played in NFL games and could add value as a developmental interior pass-rusher. LB Ray Wilborn: He was terrific at times during the preseason, and it looks like he has ability in coverage. He's worth developing further, and he'd have value as a potential call-up if the Packers need help on special teams. OLB Tipa Galeai: His pass-rushing potential is obvious, and he played well in space this summer, but he needs to keep adding weight and power to his game. OLB Chauncey Rivers: There's a chance the Packers will keep him as the fourth outside linebacker. If not, he'd be the ideal player to stash on the practice squad as protection in case Za'Darius Smith misses games to start the season. CB Stephen Denmark: He's 6-3, and he was sticky in coverage for the Packers in the second half in Buffalo. The guess here is that the Packers want a longer look. S Innis Gaines: He can run and he loves to hit. Maybe the Packers can iron out some of the erratic nature of his play while on the practice squad. S Christian Uphoff: He's big and athletic, and he flashed at times on special teams, but the former Illinois State star could use a year on the practice squad to acclimated to the NFL game.

