Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident

Ja Morant was going to be all over your television — or preferred streaming device — this week as the NCAA’s March Maddens tips off. He had a new Powerade ad dropping and it was going to be the next Antonellis and their cheese shop — you would not be able to escape him.

However, with Morant still away from the Grizzlies following his display of a gun at a club (which he broadcast on his own social media), Powerade has pulled the ad and scrubbed the Grizzlies guard from their social media, reports Ad Age.

Morant had just signed a major endorsement deal with Powerade and was set to be the face of a rebranding effort for the Coca-Cola product. That is, at the least, on hold.

Morant is also set to have his Nike signature shoe drop next month. That company released this statement recently: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Morant flashing a gun in the club was the latest of several other incidents that culminated in the decision to have him away from the team. Memphis as an organization has rallied around Morant, saying they want to help the 23-year-old NBA All-Star find the best path forward. Morant’s only public comments have been this statement:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in his only statement on the situation. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant will remain away from the team at least through March 17, however, he could be out longer. Coach Tyler Jenkins has said repeatedly there is no timeline for his return.

