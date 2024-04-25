Power trio: Lobo women sign three for 2024-25

Apr. 24—The NCAA transfer portal took a toll on the UNM women's basketball team in March. In April, the tide has started to turn.

The Lobos announced three significant additions to their 2024-25 roster Wednesday, bolstering the front court with posts Clarissa Craig, Amhyia Moreland and inside-outside wing player Destinee Hooks.

Craig is a 6-foot-3 center who played three seasons at Cincinnati, Moreland is a 6-1 forward who spent the past two years with Mountain West rival San Jose State, while the 5-9 Hooks comes to Albuquerque from Vincennes University. All three visited UNM earlier this month and promptly committed to become Lobos. Craig and Moreland will be seniors in the fall, while Hooks will be a sophomore.

"Great additions," Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. "They'll give us more size and athleticism in the front court and all three of them can score, especially around the basket. Signing these three is a huge step."

Here's a quick look at Wednesday's additions:

Craig provides a post presence and back-to-the-basket skills. Her playing time was limited due to illness last season (12.7 minutes, 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds), but she started for the Bearcats as a sophomore and averaged 21 minutes, 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

"She's big, strong and athletic with a great frame and great hands," Bradbury said. "Clarissa can run and she can shoot a little bit from mid-range, but she's really good around the basket."

Moreland played against UNM for the past two seasons at San Jose State after starting her career at Old Dominion. She played primarily at the 5 spot for the Spartans and had a strong season (11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks per game) in 2023-24. With Craig playing inside, Moreland may see more time on the perimeter at UNM.

"We're planning to expand her role," Bradbury said. "She's a really good shooter and can make 3s as well as mid-range shots. She may get some time at the 5 here, but we're looking at Amhyia as a 4."

Hooks had a monster season as a guard/forward at Vincennes, averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She was named NJCAA Region 24 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, despite missing the Lady Trailblazers' first 10 games with a broken hand. She scored 30-plus points four times.

"Destinee's a great athlete with a feel for the game," Bradbury said. "She handles the ball well, can really drive to the basket and knows how to score. She needs a little more consistency with her 3-point shooting, but we'll work on that. Her potential is really high."

UNM's roster was left depleted after the transfer portal opened in late March. Five players who finished the 2023-24 season with the team entered the portal, including starters Paula Reus and Nyah Wilson. In addition, starters Aniyah Augmon and Charlotte Kohl opted to forego their final season of eligibility.

That left UNM with five returning players (Viané Cumber, Lara Langermann, Hulda Joaquim, Paris Lauro, Gianna McManaman) and incoming freshman Reza Po on the roster for 2024-25. Wednesday's additions bring the total to nine with more additions likely on the way.

Seven players (including Wednesday's signees) made campus visits in April and three more are scheduled for early May. Three recruits visited Albuquerque last weekend and are expected to announce their decisions by next week, Bradbury said.

With three new front-court signings and forward Joaquim and wing Lauro returning, the Lobos are now primarily in the market for guards. Bradbury expects to sign at least four but said he may not fill all 15 scholarships for next season.

"That really depends on who we sign," he said. "We've started seasons with 13 before and I'm comfortable with that, but it could be 14 or 15, depending how things work out."

Note: The Journal will publish feature stories on each of the Lobos' new signees in the coming days.