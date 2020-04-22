Power Rankings Countdown: Question marks surround the dominance of No. 3 New York Yankees

The Yankees were prohibitive favorites to demolish this division just a few weeks ago. Now? Maybe put some chips down on the Rays. The Yankees have been first or second in MLB scoring the last three years, but it might be difficult to match that level in 2020. And the pitching staff has been crippled, too.

[Prep for MLB's return: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball League]

Luis Severino’s done for the year. James Paxton, never the paragon of durability, has a springtime shoulder issue. Giancarlo Stanton has a checkered injury history, and Aaron Judge (shoulder) wasn’t hale in March, either. Perhaps a truncated season helps these guys out.

New York Yankees projected lineup (Photo by Paul Rosales/Yahoo Sports)

Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman mark their territory in part because of defense; Miguel Andujar was getting some reps in the outfield, as Urshela usurped him at third. DJ LeMahieu can’t be expected to match last year’s power output, but he can regress a fair amount and still make a profit. He covers three infield positions, handy in a pinch. Brett Gardner is still a reasonable corner outfielder, but for now, he’s asked to man center field. His stolen base interest has faded the last two years.

[Yahoo Rankings: Overall | C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]

Gerrit Cole deserves first-round real estate, but I’d like him more if he stayed in Houston. I’m not opposed to taking high-end pitching, but I am not taking Cole at the capped part of his range. New York’s bullpen could be the deepest in baseball.

Likely Buy/Fade: Voit or Gardner (cheap); Judge/Stanton.

Follow Scott Pianowski on Twitter

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast