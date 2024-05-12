Powell wins Badminton Horse Trials as Fox-Pitt bows out

William Fox-Pitt won the Badminton Horse Trials in 2004 and 2015. [Getty Images]

New Zealand's Caroline Powell claimed victory in the Badminton Horse Trials as Britain's William Fox-Pitt confirmed this year's event is his last.

Fox-Pitt was second going into Sunday's show-jumping finale as he attempted to win the event for a third time, at the age of 55.

But six fences down on Grafennacht saw him drop to 13th place, with Powell going from sixth to first on Greenacres Special Cavalier.

"I won't be coming back to Badminton," said Fox-Pitt, who first competed at the event 35 years ago.

"It is a shame to finish on a bit of a downer, but she is a great horse and I look forward to seeing what happens next."

Fox-Pitt has won 20 major championship medals during his eventing career and represented Great Britain at five Olympic Games, winning two team silver medals and one team bronze.

"It has been a great week, I have really loved it, and it has been a great send-off," he added.

"There are no kind of tears and sobbing. I am very matter of fact about it, and I think it's the right thing.

"It wasn't my day today, and you have to deal with it. That is the sport."

Tim Price was the overnight leader but 20 faults on Vitali saw him drop to eighth, allowing Powell to claim her first Badminton title.

"I wasn't ready for that one. To win here - wow," Powell told BBC Sport. "I can't believe it - it means so much."

Ireland's Lucy Latta, who was making her five-star debut, finished second on RCA Patron Saint, with Alex Bragg third on Quindiva.