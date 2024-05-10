Potter on Celtic pressure, Champions League hopes & goalscoring ambitions
Head coach Jo Potter has been speaking to the media as her Rangers side prepare to face Glasgow City in the SWPL on Sunday.
Here are the key points:
Even though Celtic are top on goal difference, Potter says "anything can happen" between now and the end of the season as evidenced by Glasgow City's triumph last year.
Her side want to make it as hard as possible for Celtic to clinch the title and will keep focusing on their own game.
She added that the pressure is all on Celtic in the final three fixtures.
Rangers have full licence to go for it in their remaining matches to try and make up the goal difference deficit.
Potter knows a Champions League spot for next season - which the top two both receive - is still massive.