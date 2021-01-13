Potential playoff X-factors for Packers against Rams

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game if they can beat the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Saturday in the divisional round.

The game has plenty of star power, including six first-team All-Pros, the presumptive MVP and a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. But other players will have also have a big say in the outcome on Saturday in Green Bay.

Here are a few potential playoff X-factors for the Packers against the Rams:

CB Chandon Sullivan

The Packers slot cornerback will have a big assignment against the Rams, who love throwing the ball to Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the slot. The two receivers combined for 102 catches and five touchdowns while operating from the slot in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. Sullivan, who took over for Tramon Williams, has been up and down at times during his first season as a full-time starter. It's possible the Rams could craft much of their offensive game plan in the passing game around getting Woods and Kupp the ball from the slot. Sullivan must be up to the task. Both receivers are tacticians who know how to operate in space and use leverage to create separation inside.

DL Kenny Clark

No. 97 looks primed for a breakout performance. Finally healthy for the second half of 2020, Clark produced 23 pressures but only two sacks over the final seven games. He was quietly very good, both as a rusher and against the run. The arrival of Snacks Harrison takes some of the pressure off his shoulder as a true nose tackle on run downs, potentially allowing Clark to do more attacking and less block-eating. The pair will be vital for slowing down rookie Cam Akers and the Rams' improved run attack. Don't be surprised if Clark gets the best of Rams center Austin Blythe, who gave up four sacks and 29 total pressures (third-most among centers) in 2020. This could be the moment for Clark to be a dominant, game-changing player, both on tape and in the box score.

RB Aaron Jones

A few things the Packers can probably expect from the Rams when they have the football on Saturday: Plenty of two-deep safeties, and plenty of light boxes. The Rams want to protect against the vertical passing game and keep as many pass-stoppers on the field as possible, much like Mike Pettine and the Packers. The obvious counter here is an effective and efficient run game. At times this season, the Rams have looked vulnerable against the wide-zone run game, which Matt LaFleur built his entire offense around. This is an opportunity for Aaron Jones, the perfect back for this system, to be a catalyst. The Packers will want to avoid Aaron Donald in the middle while forcing edge rushers to keep contain and secondary players to tackle. The Rams don't have elite inside linebackers. The run game must be good or the Rams will get really comfortable doing what they do so well.

TEs Jace Sternberger/Dominique Dafney

The tight end pair caught only 14 total passes all season, so this could be a stretch. Just don't be surprised if the Packers use Sternberger or Dafney in the quick passing game or even the vertical passing game on Saturday. Matt LaFleur loves using the "F" tight end, a position that provides some built-in situational variance. If the Rams want to play light, the Packers will trust the "F" tight end to block a defensive back or linebacker. If the Rams go heavy, both Sternberger and Dafney can win down the field in the passing game. The boot action game is another staple of what the Packers do, and both tight ends could factor into the plan.

RT Rick Wagner

If Wagner starts at right tackle as expected, he'll have the task of being the primary pass protector against Leonard Floyd, the Rams' best edge rusher. Long, limber and athletic, Floyd notched his first double-digit sack season of his career in 2020. The Packers will need Wagner to handle his duties without much help, allowing the pass protection group to concentrate efforts on containing Aaron Donald inside. Wagner has been terrific for much of 2020, but Floyd is a slippery rusher who could give him trouble one-on-one. If the Packers can handle Floyd outside and keep Donald mostly double-teamed inside, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be throwing from mostly clean pockets on Saturday – and no quarterback has been better from a clean pocket in 2020.

WR/PR Tavon Austin

The former Ram gets his revenge game opportunity. Can he provide a spark as the primary man on jet motion and on special teams returning punts? Several teams, including the 49ers, used jet motion effectively against the Rams this season. Austin has the speed to keep the Rams honest pre-snap and the elusiveness in the open field to create a big play if he's left in space. Matt LaFleur has made him part of the scripted plan to open games several times over the last month. And can Shawn Mennenga's special teams actually provide a game-changing moment? The Rams were one of the worst at covering punts this season. Austin fumbled one away last week, but he might get a chance or two to return a punt in a big spot on Saturday. Even just one short field might be necessary against the Rams' No. 1 ranked scoring defense.