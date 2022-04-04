Potential candidates to replace Dwayne Stephens on MSU basketball’s staff

Tom Izzo’s top assistant, Dwayne Stephens, is leaving the Michigan State program after being hired as the head coach of Western Michigan. Stephens had been by Izzo’s side for the past 19 seasons, but has now decided to make the jump into leading his own program.

Now, Izzo has the opportunity to reinforce his staff with a new hire. The question now becomes, will Izzo bring back a familiar face or will he branch out and bring fresh blood to the program.

We examined some of the possible candidates, both familiar faces and new blood, that could fill the open assistant role on Michigan State’s bench:

Tom Crean

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tom Crean was an integral part of Tom Izzo’s first staff at Michigan State and helped Izzo lay the foundation of what he would eventually build. Crean has since spent the last 22 years as a head coach at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia, three schools in prominent conferences. Now, being let go at Georgia, Crean is back on the market and could reunite with his longtime friend, Tom Izzo.

Crean would bring an elite recruiting presence to the Michigan State staff along with a veteran mindset when it comes to game-planning and scouting.

LaVall Jordan

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The former headman at Butler, LaVall Jordan is an interesting prospective candidate that Izzo could take a long look at. Prior to spending five seasons as the head coach at Butler and one season as the head coach at Milwaukee, Jordan was an assistant at the University of Michigan under John Beilein. Jordan was a huge part of rebuilding the Wolverines program with Beilein.

Jordan is a strong recruiter and knows what it has to take from an X’s and O’s standpoint to win basketball games. Izzo and Beilein are good friends, which means Beilein may slip Izzo a good word about Jordan and could prompt Izzo into gauging Jordan’s interest.

Dane Fife

Could Izzo bring back a familiar face to the MSU bench? Fife had spent a decade on Izzo’s staff before departing for Indiana and is obviously very familiar with the territory.

Story continues

After one season, Fife and Indiana coach Mike Woodson parted ways, making Fife available to work once again. I don’t see it as likely, but it is definitely a possibility that Izzo could call Fife about the opening.

Jon Borovich

Jon Borovich is currently an assistant coach at Northwestern, a position he has held since the spring of 2019. Prior to joining the Northwestern bench, Borovich spent eight seasons at Northern Illinois working under Mark Montgomery, who is currently an assistant coach at MSU. Borovich started his career as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan State under Tom Izzo from 2001 to 2003.

Borovich would bring a fresh set of eyes to the program, with a lot of familiar ties to the coaching staff. Being at Northwestern, he knows the landscape of the Big Ten very well and would have a good grasp of the midwest recruiting landscape.

Chris Fowler

Chris Fowler is a name that might not get a lot of national attention, but he is a true dark horse for the job that has opened up.

Fowler was an accomplished point guard at Central Michigan, and after his playing career, joined the Michigan State staff as a graduate assistant. After a couple of years as a GA at MSU, Fowler was hired at Northern Arizona as an assistant coach, where he works today.

Fowler would bring a young, energetic flavor to Michigan State’s coaching staff, something a lot of fans are very vocal about.

Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Tum Tum Nairn was a fan favorite in his playing days at MSU. A beloved point guard by both the MSU fans and coach Tom Izzo, Tum Tum would be welcomed back to the program with open arms.

After finishing his playing career, Tum Tum took up a career in coaching. Tum Tum has spent time at MSU as a graduate assistant and time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in a player development role before heading to the high school ranks, where he is now, as the head coach of Sunrise Christian Academy’s post-graduate team.

Matt McQuaid

Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Matt McQuaid was hired in as a graduate assistant upon his graduation and a short stint in Europe. Now, McQuaid is currently the assistant director of operations and is being groomed in a support role under Tom Izzo. While he may be too young, Tom Izzo could take a chance on McQuaid.

Austin Thornton

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Austin Thornton is another former Michigan State sharpshooter that is now being showcased in a support staff role at Michigan State. Thornton is currently serving as the video coordinator on Michigan State’s staff, and could possibly be next in line for a promotion.

1

1