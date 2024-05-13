The Post's Athlete of the Week: Vote on this week's best high school sports performances

Welcome to Athlete of the Week voting from The Palm Beach Post!

The poll is open until noon Friday.

Congratulations to our last winner, Madison Vargas of American Heritage-Delray girls lacrosse. The sophomore scored a hat trick in a regional semifinals win over Heritage-Plantation before helping her team to a regional finals win. The Stallions ultimately won the state title.

Each winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted weekly. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

The Post's Athlete of the Week poll is proudly sponsored by Gambale Insurance Group.

Softball: Nicole Mergen, Park Vista -- Senior pitched seven shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over Stoneman Douglas for a regional quarterfinals win

Baseball: Trevor Majer, Dwyer -- Senior posted a three-hit performance, which included a double and an RBI in a regional semifinal victory over Southwest

Girls track and field: Aryanna Paulena, John I. Leonard -- Senior won the high-jump at the regional meet with a 1.57-meter mark

Boys track and field: Julian Luiz, Benjamin -- Sophomore had a day to remember at the regional championship meet, winning the long jump, the 400 hurdles, and helping the Bucs to a relay victory

Alex Peterman is a high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at apeterman@gannett.com.

